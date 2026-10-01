Dubai Media outlines next phase of growth through innovation, content and strategic partnerships

UAE

Looking to the Future event showcases digital transformation and new opportunities for advertisers across Q4 2026 and Ramadan 2027

Dubai has emerged as a key success story in Dubai Media’s transformation, surpassing one million registered users and introducing more than 10 original titles since launch. Picture credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Media outlined its priorities for its next phase of growth, placing innovation, digital transformation and closer collaboration with advertisers at the centre of its plans to strengthen its position as a leading media organisation in the region.

Bringing together advertisers, agencies and business partners at Majlis Al Salam, Madinat Jumeirah, the “Dubai Media – Looking to the Future” event showcased the organisation’s forthcoming content and commercial opportunities for the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027, including Ramadan. The programme highlighted how Dubai Media is evolving across content, technology and platforms to deepen audience engagement and create new opportunities for brands.

His Excellency Mohamed AlMulla, CEO of Dubai Media, said: “Dubai Media’s future growth will be shaped by our ability to develop compelling content, embrace technology and build partnerships that create lasting value. Innovation is central to that ambition, informing how we work across the organisation and how we connect with our audiences. We are building on the strength of our brands and the trust we have earned to develop a more connected media offering that supports Dubai’s position as a global centre for media and creativity.”

He added: “Dubai+ demonstrates what this transformation can achieve. It is opening new ways for audiences to discover our productions and for brands to become part of relevant, engaging content experiences. Our partnership with Emirates extends that opportunity internationally, taking Emirati and Arab stories to travellers around the world. We will continue to build on this progress, combining authentic storytelling with new approaches to distribution and commercial collaboration.”

His Excellency Mohamed AlMulla, CEO of Dubai Media. Picture credit: Supplied

Dubai+ has emerged as a key success story in Dubai Media’s transformation, surpassing one million registered users and introducing more than 10 original titles since launch. Its development reflects the organisation’s focus on expanding access to its content and responding to changing viewing habits.

The event also highlighted Dubai+’s expanding international reach, including the introduction of selected content on Emirates’ ice in-flight entertainment system. The initiative gives Emirati and Arab productions greater visibility among global audiences while creating another touchpoint for stories originating in Dubai.

Audience strength supports commercial growth

Dubai Media presented its Ramadan 2026 results, reporting a 57% increase in net revenue compared with Ramadan 2025. The performance underlined the commercial value of its content offering and relationships with advertisers and agencies.

According to the figures presented, Dubai Media reached 53.7% of the Arab television audience in the UAE during Ramadan, with approximately 2.2 million daily viewers and a 26.6% share of viewing. Dubai TV and Sama Dubai were central to this performance, supported by a programme mix spanning drama, Emirati productions, entertainment and social programming.

Steve Smith, Executive Director of Commercial Media & Ventures, Dubai Media, said: “Our focus is on turning the strength of our audiences and content into more meaningful opportunities for advertisers. We want to work more closely with brands and agencies from the planning stage, creating partnerships that go beyond traditional advertising and connect television, digital, social and content in ways that deliver greater relevance and value.”

The commercial presentation explored how Dubai Media Sales House is strengthening relationships with the market and developing partnerships across television, digital, social and content. Opportunities include premium sponsorships, branded segments and digital storytelling, with a focus on matching brands’ objectives with relevant programmes and audiences.

Content and partnerships for the months ahead

The Q4 showcase featured Shark Tank Dubai Season 4, The Doctors and Dubai Drive, presenting opportunities for advertisers across entrepreneurship, health and lifestyle, and automotive content. These programmes provide distinct settings for brands to engage audiences through sponsorship and integrated storytelling.

Looking ahead to Q1 and Ramadan 2027, Dubai Media encouraged early collaboration with agencies and advertisers to develop partnerships alongside its content planning. The approach gives brands greater scope to contribute ideas and build campaigns that connect across platforms.

The programme also included a discussion with Sarah Al Jarman, exploring Dubai Media’s evolving content and commercial offering, followed by networking between its teams and attending partners.

Through the event, Dubai Media reinforced its commitment to translating innovation into stronger content, wider distribution and sustainable commercial growth, with audience relationships and partner collaboration guiding its future development.