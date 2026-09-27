Dubai Media, Ru’ya launch ‘The Next Presenter’ programme to discover future media talent

UAE

Three-day initiative combines practical training and competition to develop the next generation of media professionals and content creators

The initiative combines media presentation, content creation, storytelling, interviewing and digital content production, reflecting the rapid transformation of the media industry while supporting Dubai Media’s commitment to investing in young and national talent.

Dubai: Dubai Media, in collaboration with Ru’ya, has launched “The Next Presenter”, a programme designed to discover, develop and prepare the next generation of media professionals and content creators through a training and competition-based experience.

The initiative combines media presentation, content creation, storytelling, interviewing and digital content production, reflecting the rapid transformation of the media industry while supporting Dubai Media’s commitment to investing in young and national talent.

The programme aims to provide participants with practical experience that mirrors today's media environment, helping them strengthen communication skills, build on-screen presence, enhance creative thinking and produce content suited to modern media platforms.

The programme will take place from September 28 to 30, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Participants will undergo training focused on on-camera performance, presentation skills, digital content creation, storytelling, interview techniques, media coverage and audience engagement. The programme will conclude with practical challenges simulating real media environments and a final competition to select “The Next Presenter.”

Shaikha Ahmad, Chief Human Capital Sector at Dubai Media

Shaikha Ahmad, Chief Human Capital Sector at Dubai Media, said investing in young talent is a fundamental pillar in building the future of media and preparing future media leaders capable of shaping the industry's future.

She said: “The media landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and success today requires far more than simply appearing in front of the camera. It demands the ability to create compelling content, tell meaningful stories, engage audiences, and deliver innovative ideas across multiple platforms.”

She added: “Through The Next Presenter programme, we aim to discover promising talent, refine their capabilities, and provide them with the opportunity to learn from some of the industry's leading practitioners. Our goal is to prepare a new generation of media professionals who will help shape the future of media in Dubai and the UAE.”

Ali Mohamed, Vice President – Talent Acquisition and HR Business Partners at Dubai Media

Ali Mohamed, Vice President – Talent Acquisition and HR Business Partners at Dubai Media, said the programme provides a platform for identifying media talent while allowing participants to gain practical experience and engage directly with media professionals and specialists.

He said: “Through The Next Presenter programme, we are committed to delivering a learning experience that combines professional training with practical application, enabling participants to develop their skills in media presentation, content creation, storytelling, interviewing, and impactful communication across multiple platforms.”

The first day of the programme will feature workshops led by Hanan Al Blooshi and Doja Ben Faraj, focusing on media presence, confidence on camera, voice control, presentation techniques, body language and teleprompter skills. Participants will also take part in practical exercises, including delivering a 60-second news bulletin and covering a live event through a digital livestream format.

The second day, under the theme “Speak with Confidence... Respond with Intelligence,” will include a session by Khalid Bin Sahli on content creation and storytelling for digital platforms, followed by a workshop by Hamed Bin Karam on interview techniques and media conversation skills. The programme will conclude with practical exercises and live feedback sessions.

The final day, themed “Your Story... Your Future,” will feature media challenges designed to assess participants' ability to think under pressure, respond quickly, demonstrate creativity in content creation and communicate effectively.

Participants will conclude the programme with final presentations highlighting their media personalities, vision and storytelling abilities.

A judging panel comprising media professionals and industry experts will evaluate participants against professional criteria to select “The Next Presenter”, in line with the programme’s objective of developing a new generation of media professionals and content creators.