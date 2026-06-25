Dubai Media wins two awards at Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards 2026

UAE

Recognition highlights innovative digital strategies and multi-platform audience engagement

The recognition highlights Dubai Media’s efforts to expand audience engagement through innovative digital content strategies and platform-driven storytelling that connect with audiences across television and digital channels.

Dubai: Dubai Media has been recognised with two awards at the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards 2026, receiving honours for Multi-Platform Campaign – United Arab Emirates and Digital Content Platform – United Arab Emirates.

The recognition highlights Dubai Media’s efforts to expand audience engagement through innovative digital content strategies and platform-driven storytelling that connect with audiences across television and digital channels.

Dubai TV received the Multi-Platform Campaign – United Arab Emirates award for its digital campaign supporting “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” which extended audience engagement beyond television through platform-specific social media content, behind-the-scenes storytelling and interactive audience experiences.

The campaign, led by a four-person team, achieved a reach of more than 17 million, while its highest-performing video surpassed one million views. Audience interaction also recorded significant growth across likes, comments, shares and follower engagement throughout the campaign period.

Dubai Media also received the Digital Content Platform – United Arab Emirates award for “Daqiqa Abr Al Zaman” (“A Minute Across Time”), a short-form historical documentary programme created specifically for digital audiences.

Designed around one-minute episodes, the programme presents historical and cultural stories through concise, visually engaging content tailored to social media platforms. Within months of its launch, the programme published 74 posts and generated more than 2,300 interactions across digital channels.

Commenting on the achievement, Mohamed Almulla, CEO of Dubai Media, said: “These awards reflect Dubai Media’s commitment to developing innovative content experiences that engage audiences across multiple platforms and formats. As media consumption habits continue to evolve, we remain focused on creating high-quality content that combines creativity, technology and storytelling to reach audiences wherever they choose to engage. This recognition reinforces our efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading regional and global hub for media innovation and content creation.”

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards celebrate pioneers redefining the broadcasting industry through technological innovation, digital transformation and engineering excellence. The awards recognise projects and initiatives that are shaping the future of broadcasting across the Asia-Pacific region.