Dubai Metro Blue Line Reaches 10% Completion in Five Months

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced the completion of 10% of construction works on the Dubai Metro Blue Line, a 30-km project comprising 14 stations. This milestone was achieved five months after the groundbreaking ceremony in June 2025. More than 500 engineers and experts, along with 3,000 workers, are currently deployed at 12 sites to accelerate progress and deliver a world-class service connecting Dubai’s key residential, academic, economic, and tourism districts.

Reflecting on the progress of the project, Al Tayer confirmed that work on the project is progressing as scheduled, with completion expected to reach 30% by the end of 2026 and the line’s opening targeted for 9.9.2029.

Commenting on its strategic significance, he stated, “The Dubai Metro Blue Line is one of RTA’s most strategic projects. The line connects the Red and Green Lines of the Dubai Metro and serves areas expected to accommodate around one million residents by 2040. It will also provide direct journeys to Dubai International Airport in just 20 minutes.

“The project supports the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 by linking Dubai’s fifth urban area to the Metro network, enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors, and realising the ‘20-minute city’ concept, which enables access to more than 80% of essential services within 20 minutes of travel.

“It further reinforces Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) principles and aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). The project’s total economic benefits are estimated to exceed AED 56.5 billion by 2040, resulting from savings in time and fuel and a reduction in accident-related fatalities. It is also anticipated to boost land and property values by up to 25% around Metro stations and reduce traffic congestion by 20% along the corridors served by the Blue Line.”

On occupational safety, His Excellency emphasised that work on the Dubai Metro Blue Line is progressing in accordance with the highest international standards. More than 500 engineers and global experts along Emirati talents, in addition to 3,000 workers, are deployed across 12 sites along the alignment. The project consortium has achieved over 3 million work hours in various locations without recording any fatalities, reflecting RTA’s strict adherence to the highest occupational safety and construction quality standards, as well as the efficiency of its field supervision systems and integrated project management frameworks. Overall project completion has reached 10%.

Elaborating on the ongoing construction works, Al Tayer added that the engineering teams continue to advance their work at a fast pace. A total of 11 traffic diversions have been implemented so far, with more than 10 additional diversions planned across the project to facilitate station construction and ensure smooth traffic flow.

He further explained that more than 260 deep foundations have been completed across multiple sites, while excavation works exceeding 400,000 cubic metres have commenced at station locations in International City (1), (2), and (3). Several station columns have also been constructed in the Academic City area, along with retaining walls at most underground stations, such as International City (1). These developments will enable the expansion of excavation works and accelerate progress in subsequent construction phases.

Proactive approach

The project consortium has established two ready-mix concrete plants, along with two yards for the production and storage of precast concrete elements in Al Ruwayyah 3 and International City. This strategic step reflects RTA’s proactive approach to managing major infrastructure projects, enabling precise control over the quality and efficiency of construction materials and full oversight of manufacturing and supply chains. It also contributes to shortening construction timelines and enhancing logistical efficiency.

Quality of life

Dubai Metro Blue Line is a strategic project designed to enhance the public transport network and seamlessly connect Dubai’s key districts. It plays a vital role in improving quality of life and reducing dependence on private vehicles.

Dubai Metro Blue Line extends in two directions. The first begins at Creek Interchange Station on the Green Line in Al Jaddaf and runs through Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, before reaching International City (1), which includes an underground interchange station. It then continues through International City (2) and (3), Dubai Silicon Oasis, and ends at Dubai Academic City. This section spans 21 km and comprises 10 stations.

The second direction starts from Centrepoint Interchange Station on the Red Line in Al Rashidiya, passing through Mirdif and Al Warqa and linking to the interchange station at International City (1). This section stretches 9 km and includes four stations. The project also features the construction of a depot and maintenance facility in Al Ruwayyah 3.

Iconic station

The iconic Emaar station will be the world’s highest metro station, standing 74 metres tall and 38 metres wide. It will serve as a new architectural landmark, adding to Dubai’s urban landscape. Covering an area of 11,000 square metres, the station is designed to accommodate 240,000 passengers per day by 2040. Upon commencement of operations, the number of users is expected to exceed 70,000 passengers per day. The station will serve the residents of Dubai Creek Harbour, estimated at 40,000 people, in addition to visitors to the area.

The station’s exterior design features a soaring façade that harmoniously blends with the surrounding urban environment. Its central gateway allows natural light to reach the platform level, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere during the day as sunlight reflects off the stone surfaces, highlighting their timeless elegance. By night, the station transforms into a luminous beacon guiding passengers, thanks to a distinctive lighting strategy that enhances its architectural character and reinforces its role as a gateway to Dubai’s bright and promising future.

Proactive community awareness strategy

In line with RTA’s commitment to transparent and effective community engagement, a proactive communication strategy has been developed to raise public awareness of the Dubai Metro Blue Line project. The strategy aims to familiarise residents, particularly those living near the project route, with the nature of construction activities and the various stages of work planned in their vicinity. RTA also provides regular updates and information on upcoming traffic diversions through various media channels and social media platforms

.

RTA’s project teams have carried out detailed field surveys across the areas within the project’s scope, a key step in engaging and informing residents about the project’s progress. The plan also includes the Customer Council, through which RTA organises regular community gatherings in all areas affected by the project to listen to and address public feedback and enquiries. The first session was held in October at Mirdif and Al Warqaa, during which the project alignment and planned traffic diversions for the next phase were presented.