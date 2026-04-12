Dubai Municipality completes first phase of AED500 million sewerage and stormwater upgrade in Al Quoz

UAE

AED250 million Phase 1 strengthens infrastructure in Al Quoz Creative Zone and supports sustainable urban growth

Dubai Municipality continues to deliver large-scale infrastructure projects aimed at boosting resilience, improving operational efficiency and ensuring service continuity in line with the emirate’s rapid urban and population growth, supporting Dubai’s transition towards a smart and sustainable city model.

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has completed the first phase of a major project to develop sewerage and stormwater networks in Al Quoz Creative Zone, at a cost of AED250 million, as part of a wider AED500 million infrastructure investment.

The project serves communities across Al Quoz Industrial Areas 1, 2, 3 and 4, as well as the area between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. In total, it spans 1,600 hectares and covers more than 1,507 plots, supporting one of Dubai’s most economically active districts.

Phase 1 involved the construction of sewerage and stormwater drainage networks across 155 hectares and 123 plots. Dubai Municipality delivered 15 kilometres of sewerage pipelines, with diameters ranging from 160mm to 1,600mm, alongside an integrated stormwater drainage network extending 14 kilometres, using pipes measuring between 200mm and 3,000mm in diameter.

The development forms part of Dubai’s emirate-wide Sewerage System Development Programme, which aims to transform the network into a more sustainable, innovative and efficient system. It also aligns with the AED30 billion Tasreef programme — the region’s largest unified stormwater collection project — designed to increase drainage capacity by 700 per cent over the next 100 years.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the project is a key strategic initiative to enhance the efficiency, resilience and operational readiness of the emirate’s infrastructure.

“The project supports Dubai’s ongoing urban and population growth, reinforces its position as a global leader in sustainable urban planning, and strengthens the future readiness of its infrastructure,” he said. “It also enhances the appeal of Al Quoz Creative Zone as a vibrant centre for economic and investment activity, while keeping pace with the emirate’s long-term development requirements.”

Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Chief Executive Officer of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the project improves rainwater drainage efficiency and ensures smoother water flow in the area, reducing water accumulation and helping maintain service continuity.

“This supports business operations and strengthens the city’s preparedness to face future climatic conditions,” he said.

Dubai Municipality continues to deliver large-scale infrastructure projects aimed at boosting resilience, improving operational efficiency and ensuring service continuity in line with the emirate’s rapid urban and population growth, supporting Dubai’s transition towards a smart and sustainable city model.