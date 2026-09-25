UAE

Dubai Municipality inspections were carried out since the beginning of 2026, with multiple families occupying single residential unit as another prominent violation

These measures support structural safety, regulate the use of residential properties and help limit practices that may affect the character and quality of residential neighbourhoods.

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has conducted more than 16,000 inspection visits across residential areas in the emirate since the beginning of 2026, including more than 800 visits across Al Warqa residential areas, as part of its ongoing monitoring of construction activities and building use.

The inspections aim to identify violations at an early stage, follow up on corrective measures and strengthen compliance among property owners and occupants, while addressing practices that may affect residents’ safety, building integrity and the quality of the residential environment.

Dubai Municipality’s field teams recorded 2,395 violations, of which 451 cases have been fully rectified, while 1,478 cases are currently completing the required corrective measures. The Municipality has also taken strict measures in 466 cases and continues to follow up on outstanding violations until the required corrective actions are completed within the specified time frames.

Eng. Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality continues to strengthen its field inspection system through daily monitoring visits, ongoing oversight and enhanced mechanisms for following up on reported observations.

“Our objective is to prevent non-compliant practices, raise compliance levels and safeguard public safety while preserving the urban character of residential areas. These efforts support Dubai’s continued development as a safe, well-regulated and sustainable urban environment that enhances quality of life for residents.”

The most prominent violations identified included bachelor accommodation in areas where it is not permitted, occupancy of a single residential unit by multiple families, and construction works or alterations carried out without the required permits. Specialised teams assess each case according to its nature and potential impact, with priority given to violations that may affect the safety of residents or surrounding properties.

Building owners are required to comply with the approved uses of residential buildings and villas and refrain from renting properties to bachelors or multiple families in areas where such occupancy is not permitted. They must also obtain the required permits and approvals before undertaking construction works or alterations and ensure that building occupancy complies with applicable regulations and requirements.

These measures support structural safety, regulate the use of residential properties and help limit practices that may affect the character and quality of residential neighbourhoods.

Dubai Municipality also emphasised the importance of community cooperation in reporting observations related to non-compliant practices through its official channels. Public reporting supports inspection efforts and enables faster response to potential violations, contributing to safer and better-regulated residential areas across Dubai.