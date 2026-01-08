Dubai Municipality Launches Smart Camera Trial to Monitor Public Cleanliness

Dubai Municipality has begun implementing a pilot phase of a smart camera system as part of the “Smart Waste Management” framework to improve public cleanliness monitoring and speed up responses to violations.

The system relies on artificial intelligence technologies and real-time data analysis to improve oversight and enforcement.

Dubai Municipality stated that the pilot phase includes the installation of smart cameras on a number of waste collection and transportation vehicles. The initiative seeks to monitor cleanliness levels on roads and in residential areas, as well as to identify locations of illegal waste dumping near waste containers, sidewalks and public squares.

Captured images are analysed instantly and displayed on interactive digital dashboards, allowing field teams to take swift action.

The system monitors a range of negative behaviours, most notably littering in public places, which carries a fine of up to AED500, in addition to the improper disposal of furniture and bulky waste, as well as other practices that harm the city’s appearance and lead to waste accumulation.

Engineer Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, affirmed that the project forms part of a strategic approach aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of monitoring systems, supporting data-driven decision-making and developing sustainable policies to improve the urban environment.

He noted that the outcomes of the pilot phase will be evaluated ahead of any expansion of the system’s implementation.

Engineer Adel Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Waste and Sewerage Agency, said the system helps document violations accurately and accelerate corrective measures, while protecting community privacy in line with Dubai’s smart city and digital transformation goals.

The project falls within Dubai Municipality’s efforts to support the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041, enhancing the sustainability of public cleanliness and quality of life, and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading global city in sustainability and innovation.