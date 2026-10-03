Dubai October 2026 events guide: Comedy festival, live music, cricket legends and the Dubai Fitness Challenge

UAE Guide

From Nancy Ajram and Carl Cox to Yuvraj Singh and Mo Gilligan, here's your curated calendar of concerts, sports events and community activities in Dubai this October

Dubai: Dubai’s October agenda paints a diverse picture of events, combining live music, comedy shows, sports tournaments and community activities, in a programme that spans the entire month and attracts local and international artistic and sporting names.

October is also hosting the Dubai Fitness Challenge, and will feature sporting competitions that extend into next year.

Musical performances this month range from Arabic pop and electronic music to rock, Filipino music and South Asian tunes, while the Dubai Comedy Festival returns for its seventh edition, presenting shows in a number of the emirate’s most prominent theatres and destinations.

Here’s our curated list of events to enjoy:

Music

The month kicked off musically with a performance by Lebanese artist Najwa Karam yesterday at the Coca-Cola Arena, while Belgian DJ and producer Lost Frequencies will present a house music set at Bohemia Beach Club tonight.

Additionally, the Korea Stage at Dubai Festival City continues its performances, and on October 5, Dubai will host God Save the Queen, a revival of the music and stage presence of Queen, led by Pablo Baden, following the band's more than 1,000 performances worldwide.

The Dubai Opera continues its line-up with a concert by Lebanese singer and actress Marilyn Naaman on October 6, while Pacha Icons hosts Carl Cox on October 9, followed by Sonny Fodera the next day, in two shows representing the electronic and house music scene.

Coca-Cola Arena will also host Filipino artists TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan on October 11 as part of their Middle East tour.

On October 24, multiple musical styles will intersect in three concerts; Nancy Ajram returns to the Coca-Cola Arena, while Indian singer Falguni Pathak presents an evening combining music and dance at the Zabeel Park Theatre, and Black Coffee performs a concert at Ushuaia Dubai Harbour combining music and visual performances.

The musical programming continues on October 25 with a concert by Indian singer Shaan at the Coca-Cola Arena, coinciding with the 25th anniversary celebration of British band Blue at the Dubai Millennium Theatre in Expo City Dubai.

The month concludes musically with the Nashville Summer Festival at Dubai Media City, along with a performance by Adam Burt at Pacha Icons on October 31.

Comedy

The Dubai Comedy Festival 2026 is the highlight of the agenda, with its seventh edition returning from October 9 to 18. The festival will feature 10 days of comedy and improvisational performances at Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena, and New Covent Garden Theatre, showcasing a line-up of international, regional, and local comedians, including Vir Das, Mo Gilligan, John Ashkar, Munawar Alfarooqi, Amit Tandon, and Shane Todd.

As part of the festival, Dubai Opera will host ‘One Year Since Pepperoni’ on October 17, celebrating the first anniversary of the Pepperoni Comedy Club. The show will feature Chris Fade, Redwan Bougraba, Nino Ariel, Abz Ali, and Nouha Bashir, promising an evening of diverse comedic styles and audience interaction.

Sports

October is also hosting the Dubai Fitness Challenge, and will feature sporting competitions that extend into next year. Picture credit: GDMO

On the sports side, Dubai will host the World Championship of Legends (WCL) from October 9 to 11 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai Sports City, with the participation of prominent names in the game, including Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi and Chris Gale, and with the participation of seven countries, in addition to a match between India and Pakistan.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge kicks off on October 31 and runs until November 29 across the emirate, inviting residents and visitors to engage in 30 minutes of physical activity daily for 30 days as part of the 30x30 initiative. The Challenge includes free fitness sessions, sporting events, and various community activities.

The Challenge coincides with the fifth edition of the Pink Games at The Sevens Stadium, where teams of five athletes compete in six physical challenges. This initiative aims to promote an active lifestyle and raise awareness about breast cancer. The Tough Mudder challenge also returns to Dubai on October 31 and November 1, with 5km and 15km courses, along with competitions specifically for younger participants.

The sporting presence extends to the Dubai Basketball 2026-2027 season, which runs until April 16, 2027 at the Coca-Cola Arena, and features 32 games on Dubai’s home court against prominent European clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Olympiacos and Fenerbahce.