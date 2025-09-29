Dubai Police Adds New Mercedes Cars to Luxury Patrol Fleet

Coinciding with the celebration of World Tourism Day on 27 September, Dubai Police, represented by the Tourism Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, announced the addition of three luxury patrol vehicles from Mercedes-Benz to its renowned fleet. The new vehicles are equipped with the latest sustainable transport systems and artificial intelligence technologies.

Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, inaugurated the three new vehicles during the Tourism Police Department’s celebration of World Tourism Day. The ceremony was attended by Colonel Omar Al Mutawa, Deputy Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Administration Affairs, Lt. Colonel Muhammad Abdulrahman, Director of Tourism Police, Mr. Thomas Schulz, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mr. Ali Gargash, Deputy General Manager, Mr. Fadi Ballout, General Manager of Used Cars, and Mr. Khalid Al Mazroui, Senior Manager of VIP Sales and Customer Relations, along with staff from both sides.

The three new vehicles are: the Mercedes SL 55 AMG, the Mercedes GT 63 AMG, and the Mercedes EQS 580, an advanced electric model. All three are fitted with the latest mechanical, technical, and AI-driven features, including interactive displays providing drivers with real-time information to ensure professional handling and performance.

Strong Partnership

Brigadier Al Hajri praised the long-standing cooperation with Gargash Enterprises, the official Mercedes-Benz dealer, noting that Dubai Police aims, through its luxury patrol fleet, to enhance police presence at key tourist destinations such as Burj Khalifa, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, JBR, and other prominent areas. He added that the initiative also reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to continuously upgrading its fleet with the latest vehicles.

He emphasised that the new patrols will not only strengthen the sense of safety across tourist hotspots but will also allow officers to provide a range of services to the public and visitors, from guidance and information to police assistance, while showcasing Dubai Police’s strong community role.

Strategic Cooperation

Mr. Thomas Schulz, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz Cars, said: “We are proud of this strategic cooperation with Dubai Police and of adding these new vehicles to their luxury fleet. It highlights the depth of partnership between both sides in pioneering sustainable and modern mobility solutions.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Brigadier Al Hajri and Mr. Schulz exchanged commemorative shields.