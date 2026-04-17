UAE

Suspect captured within 48 hours of warrant issuance, highlighting the advanced capabilities and high level of operational efficiency

Dubai: Dubai Police, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Interior, has arrested an Irish fugitive for his alleged role in an organised gang involved in international crimes in his home country. The arrest is part of ongoing efforts to combat organised crime and pursue internationally wanted individuals, a media release said.

After receiving a judicial file from Irish authorities, Dubai Public Prosecution issued a warrant to initiate legal procedures ahead of his extradition. The suspect was apprehended within just 48 hours of the arrest warrant being issued on 15 April, following intensive search, investigation and close surveillance operations. The operation highlights the advanced capabilities and high level of operational efficiency of security authorities in Dubai and the UAE.

Dubai Police reaffirmed their commitment to supporting international efforts to combat cross-border crime and pursuing internationally wanted individuals. They also highlighted the importance of close cooperation with law enforcement agencies worldwide, strengthening partnerships and promoting effective information exchange to help limit the spread of organised and cross-border crime.