Dubai Police arrests 'Lyons Clan' member, helps dismantle transnational criminal network

UAE

The coordinated global operation resulted in the arrest of 14 criminals across multiple nations

The network was actively engaged in drug trafficking and money laundering, with operations spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. (Representational image used for illustrative purposes)

Dubai: The Dubai Police, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, has played a decisive role in the dismantling of the "Lyons Clan," a notorious Scottish criminal organisation, as part of a global crackdown on money laundering and transnational organised crime. Working within the international framework of "Operation Armorum," Dubai Police arrested a key member of the syndicate upon arrival at a Dubai airport following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice.

The operation, led by the Spanish Guardia Civil, resulted in the arrest of 14 individuals across multiple nations, further underscoring the UAE’s commitment to international security cooperation and its advanced capabilities in tracking high-value targets across borders.

This operation reflects a highly advanced level of international law enforcement coordination, bringing together a number of key agencies, including Dubai Police, the Spanish Guardia Civil, Europol, the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, alongside other police authorities. This joint effort enabled the identification of network members, the dismantling of its structure, and the seizure of assets linked to its criminal activities.

Investigations further revealed that the network was actively engaged in drug trafficking and money laundering, with operations spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It relied on a sophisticated system of shell companies and complex financial transactions to manage and conceal the proceeds of its illicit activities.