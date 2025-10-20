Dubai Police Chief Tours Ports Police Stations

Dubai’s coastline is getting even safer, thanks to new initiatives unveiled during the inspection of the Ports Police Station by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

One of the highlights of the visit was the launch of beach patrols, dedicated to responding quickly to reports along the city’s shores and ensuring high-quality services for beachgoers. In a step to engage the younger generation, Dubai Police also announced that school students will be offered summer training on marine equipment, giving them hands-on experience with lifeguarding and rescue tools.

Lieutenant General Al Marri also called on the public to take part in securing Dubai’s maritime sector during major events. Through official volunteering channels, community members will be trained in marine rescue and how to handle reports — an initiative that strengthens the bond between police and the public while enhancing Dubai’s overall security readiness.

Comprehensive Maritime Readiness

During the tour, Lieutenant General Al Marri reviewed the station’s fleet of boats and jet skis, checking their readiness for rescue operations and emergencies. He was also briefed on the impressive results achieved last year: more than 100 maritime events and championships were secured across 12 sea zones and 7 land jurisdictions, showcasing the scale of efforts to keep Dubai’s beaches and coasts safe.

Sporting Achievements on the World Stage

The Ports Police Station’s role is not limited to security. Its teams also take part in local and international sporting competitions, where they have earned multiple medals. These successes, Lieutenant General Al Marri noted, highlight the professionalism of Dubai Police officers and the steady growth of their field capabilities.

Future Projects and Smart Innovations

Looking ahead, Dubai Police is aligning its maritime plans with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. Among the standout projects is Haddad, an eco-friendly, self-driving smart police boat. With remote-control functions, built-in monitoring systems, and advanced visual analysis, Haddad represents a breakthrough in sustainable and innovative maritime security. The project also supports Dubai’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions while boosting patrol efficiency.

A Shared Vision for a Safer Future

Lieutenant General Al Marri stressed that as Dubai continues its rapid development, its security systems must constantly evolve to keep pace. He praised the Ports Police Station as a vital hub directly connected to the city, serving multiple beaches and providing essential services to both residents and visitors.

Accompanying him on the visit were Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Sector Affairs; Major General Eid Hareb, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation; Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Department of Police Stations; Brigadier Dr. Ibrahim Bin Saba, Deputy Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering; Brigadier Saeed Al Madhani, Deputy Director of the General Department of Specialist Police Stations; Brigadier Dr. Hassan Suhail, Director of Ports Police Station; Brigadier Ahmad Al Muhairi, Director of Inspection and Control; Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Abdulrazzaq Abdulrahim, Head of the Inspection Section; and several senior officers.

Concluding his visit, Lieutenant General Al Marri urged teams to double their efforts and work as one. He affirmed that Dubai’s leadership provides full support to ensure the maritime sector operates with the highest efficiency, reinforcing the emirate’s position as one of the safest coastal cities in the world.