Dubai Police crime scene teams collect nearly 270,000 physical and digital traces since 2023

UAE

Department reports 17% performance improvement, faster response times and expanded use of advanced forensic technologies

Dubai Police are also conducting development studies covering crime scene vehicles, tablet-based documentation, preliminary biological sample screening, latent fingerprint analysis, barcode printer integration and benchmarking exercises at local, regional and international levels.

Dubai: Dubai Police have revealed that the Crime Scene Department at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology collected 269,707 physical and digital traces from crime scenes between 2023 and August 2026, supporting criminal investigations and helping identify suspects in a number of cases.

The department also recorded a 17 per cent improvement in performance, according to annual institutional assessment reports. Average response times to crime scenes in Deira and Bur Dubai improved over four years, decreasing from 18 minutes to 16 minutes.

Integrated system

Colonel Expert Dr. Abdullah Al Shemmari.

Colonel Expert Dr Abdullah Al Shemmari, Director of the Crime Scene Department, said the results reflect the continuous development of field and specialised work and a commitment to applying the latest scientific and technical practices in handling crime scenes.

“This enhances the accuracy of evidence, speeds up procedures and supports investigating authorities,” he said.

Al Shemmari added: “We view the crime scene as the primary starting point for building criminal evidence. Therefore, we operate within an integrated system that combines rapid response, accurate inspection and documentation, efficient lifting, preservation and transfer of evidence, and maintaining the chain of custody, alongside continuous investment in human capabilities, specialised disciplines and modern technologies.”

He said the figures reflect the readiness and expertise of crime scene teams and their ability to handle different types of reports efficiently and professionally.

Field scenarios and specialised projects

To enhance preparedness, the department conducted 39 field scenarios simulating different types of crime scenes, including specialised scenarios covering various criminal cases.

The department also developed several specialised projects, including the Crime Scene Diploma, Soil Fingerprinting, and the Smart Crime Scene (SCS) initiative.

Specialised teams have also been established in bloodstain pattern analysis, forensic archaeology and crime scene investigation, post-blast investigation, forensic evidence for crises and disasters, forensic entomology, and ISO 17020 compliance procedures.

The department also reported high training rates among its staff through specialised programmes covering forensic archaeology, crime scene investigation, lifting latent and blood-contaminated fingerprints, and handling explosive traces and remnants.

Knowledge transfer

Dubai Police said more than 1,200 people benefited from specialised workshops delivered by the department on crime scene procedures.

Participants included personnel from police stations, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Transport Security, hotels, Hemaya Schools, universities, colleges and Dubai Customs.

International standards and technology

The General Department has aligned its operational procedures with ISO 17020 standards, with field operations and administrative processes subject to annual external audits by specialised bodies.

The crime scene policy regulates procedures for lifting, preserving and transferring evidence, maintaining the chain of custody and standardising field practices.

The department uses advanced technologies, including digital twin-based devices, 3D crime scene imaging systems and an integrated criminal case management system that supports paperless operations.

The system is linked to tablets, incorporates barcode technology for evidence tracking and includes the Athar Digital Platform.

Dubai Police are also conducting development studies covering crime scene vehicles, tablet-based documentation, preliminary biological sample screening, latent fingerprint analysis, barcode printer integration and benchmarking exercises at local, regional and international levels.

Intellectual works

The department registered four intellectual works related to crime scene operations, including guides covering the handling of shooting incidents, kidnappings, armed robberies and murders.

According to Al Shemmari, these guides contribute to standardising procedures and improving the efficiency of field responses.

He said the Crime Scene Department will continue developing its human and technical capabilities, strengthening specialised scientific disciplines and employing innovation in field operations to enhance Dubai Police's ability to manage crime scenes with the highest levels of efficiency, accuracy and readiness.