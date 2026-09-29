Dubai Police Cycling Team signs MoU with XDS Astana Team

UAE

The agreement aims to build effective sporting partnerships, leverage the exchange of expertise and experience, and contribute to the development of cycling

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Dr. Jassim Mohammad Abdullah Al Mulla, Deputy Director of the General Department of Training, and Mr. Alexander Vinokurov, General Manager of the XDS Astana Team.

The Dubai Police Cycling Team has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the XDS Astana Team at the Dubai Police Officers' Club. The agreement is part of Dubai Police's strategy to strengthen partnerships and exchange expertise with local and international entities, supporting the development of the sport and elevating performance and excellence.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Dr. Jassim Mohammad Abdullah Al Mulla, Deputy Director of the General Department of Training, and Mr. Alexander Vinokurov, General Manager of the XDS Astana Team. The signing was attended by a number of officials from both sides. The agreement aims to build effective sporting partnerships, leverage the exchange of expertise and experience, and contribute to the development of cycling by enhancing cyclists' capabilities, raising technical and physical performance levels, and strengthening both teams' participation in various championships.

The MoU features cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and technical expertise in cycling, the sharing of best practices in training, sports science, and technical management, and the global promotion of cycling as a professional sporting lifestyle through media and social media. It also includes athlete exchanges by facilitating participation in international competitions and major sporting events, joint participation in sports programmes and events, and exploring opportunities for joint initiatives that raise the technical level of cyclists.

Both parties affirmed that the MoU represents an important step towards expanding sporting cooperation and opening new horizons for the exchange of expertise and experience, serving the development of cycling and enhancing its presence at both local and international levels.

This partnership reflects Dubai Police's commitment to supporting sports and athletes while strengthening cooperation with sports teams and entities, contributing to consolidating a culture of sport and supporting the journey of sporting development.