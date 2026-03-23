Dubai Police Issues Severe Weather Alert For Road Users

UAE

Dubai Police issued a safety advisory on Wednesday, calling for caution as a wave of unstable weather—including torrential rain, gale-force winds, and thunderstorms—sweeps across the emirate. Authorities reported that current atmospheric conditions have significantly impaired visibility on major transit corridors, prompting the immediate activation of safety protocols for all motorists.

In a series of updates posted via its official account on X, the Dubai Police General Command emphasized the necessity of adhering to illustrated safety guidelines to ensure public protection. The advisory specifically urged residents to rely exclusively on verified government channels for real-time updates and warned against the dissemination of unconfirmed reports or rumors. Emergency units remain on high alert to communicate any critical warnings as the weather situation evolves.