Dubai Police issues digital safety tips for children

UAE

In a proactive effort to ensure the safety of children in the digital age, Dubai Police have released a set of essential online safety tips aimed at both children and their parents.

The tips emphasize the importance of protecting personal information. Children are advised not to share any personal details with strangers, including their names, addresses, or contact numbers. Additionally, the police encourage children to communicate openly with their parents or teachers if they encounter anything online that makes them feel uncomfortable.

Dubai Police urge parents to take an active role in their children's online activities and to educate them about the importance of these safety measures. Moreover, they have highlighted the importance of vigilance in recognizing and reporting any suspicious online behavior. Parents and children can confidently report any concerns to child protection services.