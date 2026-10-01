Dubai Police launch 'Pulse' Room to enhance customer complaint handling

UAE

New unit aims to ensure rapid response, effective complaint resolution and customer satisfaction through dedicated quality standards

Dubai: Major General Dr Ahmed Zaal bin Krishna Al Muhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Administrative and Financial Affairs at Dubai Police, inspected the newly established "Pulse" Room, which is dedicated to ensuring the rapid response and effective handling of customer complaints received through the 04 government platform.

The initiative supports Dubai Government's directives to handle customer complaints according to the highest quality standards and to resolve and close complaints in pursuit of customer happiness.

Maj Gen Al Muhairi said the establishment of the Pulse Room reflects Dubai Police's ongoing commitment to achieving the highest standards in government work and service delivery.

He added that the room will enhance procedures for tracking complaints while providing comprehensive data and analysis to support decision-making and ensure complaints are handled professionally.

Major General Dr Ahmed Zaal bin Krishna Al Muhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Administrative and Financial Affairs at Dubai Police

According to Al Muhairi, the Pulse Room is staffed by specialists responsible for handling customer complaints and coordinating with relevant entities across general and sub-departments, police stations and complainants within a framework that applies quality standards.

Complaint process

Brigadier Mansour Al Qarqawi, Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs, said the Pulse Room operates under the Complaints Section of the General Department of Administrative Affairs.

He explained that when a complaint is received through the 04 government platform, approved procedures are followed, including receiving the complaint, providing an immediate response, coordinating with the relevant entity, verifying the complaint, identifying its causes, resolving it and closing the case with the objective of achieving customer satisfaction and happiness.

Seven quality standards

Brig Al Qarqawi said the Pulse Room applies seven quality standards when closing complaints:

Ensuring the response is directly linked to the complaint and addresses the issue raised.

Providing a logical, clear and fact-based response.

Explaining the actions taken to resolve the complaint.

Verifying the accuracy of information and procedures.

Identifying the root cause of the complaint wherever possible.

Adhering to the specified processing timeframe.

Verifying customer satisfaction with the resolution and outcome.

Three specialised teams

Brig Al Qarqawi said the complaint management system in the Pulse Room and Dubai Police General Headquarters operates in an integrated manner to ensure rapid processing, quality closure and customer satisfaction.

The first is the Complaints Transfer Team, which receives complaints, conducts an initial assessment, identifies the competent entity and transfers complaints for processing. The team also handles simple cases, registers complaints, conducts a preliminary study to classify them and identifies the competent entity for transfer or immediate processing.

The second is the Complaints Follow-up Team, which follows up complaints with relevant entities and coordinates the completion of processing within approved timeframes. The team's responsibilities include preparing correspondence and official letters when required, ensuring the relevant entity understands the complaint, following up on actions taken and preliminary outcomes, tracking delayed or incomplete cases and providing customers with updates while processing continues.

The third is the Complaints Closure Team, which reviews the entity's response, verifies the action taken and ensures the issue raised in the complaint has been addressed and quality standards met before final closure. Its responsibilities include verifying that the response addresses the complaint, assessing the logic of the response and the accuracy of information, reviewing action taken and the cause of the problem, ensuring compliance with processing timeframes, closing the complaint and surveying customer satisfaction.