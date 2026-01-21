Dubai Police Launches ‘Lawyers Platform’ With Seven Digital Legal Services

Dubai Police has launched the second generation of its official website and smart application, alongside the introduction of the Lawyers Platform, which offers seven specialised digital legal services designed to simplify procedures, speed up transactions, and enhance customer experience for lawyers and legal consultants.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by senior officials, legal professionals, and media representatives at the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Jaddaf.

The event was attended by Dr. Major General Ahmad Zaal Bin Krishan Almuhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Sector Affairs, and Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Sector Affairs, along with assistant commanders-in-chief, senior officers, lawyers, legal consultants, and members of the media.

Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administrative Affairs and Chairman of the Customer Happiness Council at Dubai Police, said that the initiative supports the justice system by empowering legal partners to complete procedures efficiently through secure, integrated digital channels.

He added that the platform aligns with Dubai’s digital transformation and zero bureaucracy agenda, offering smart, proactive services based on innovation and data science.