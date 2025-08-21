Dubai Police Launches Smart Platform for Public to help in Safer Neighborhoods

Dubai Police has unveiled the smart “Your Neighbourhood Police” platform, a new community tool designed for all residents of Dubai. The initiative reflects the force’s commitment to building stronger partnerships with the public and promoting the concept of shared security.

The platform gives every resident the chance to play an active role in keeping their neighbourhoods safe. It works by raising awareness about security, educating the community on common mistakes and how to avoid them, and helping to spot negative behaviours or issues that may affect social harmony. Once identified, Dubai Police works with residents to find the best solutions.

More than just a reporting tool, the platform invites users to take part in Dubai Police events and initiatives, while also encouraging community visits and social interactions. This two-way engagement builds trust and strengthens the bond between officers and residents.

To encourage positive contributions, Dubai Police has introduced a recognition system for those who are most active on the platform. Volunteers will also be offered special training workshops to help them make the most of the platform and its services.