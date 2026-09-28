Dubai Police: 'Police Eye' tip-off leads to arrest of 22-member begging gang

UAE

The incident began with a tip-off about individuals stopping drivers on the roads, claiming they were stranded and needed money to cover travel expenses.

Investigations revealed that the activity was not an individual act, but a coordinated operation carried out by a group across several vital locations, including Al Khor Street, Ras Al Khor, the Bu Kadra Bridge area, and the Dubai-Al Ain Road bridge. Gang members would appeal to drivers' sympathy, claiming they needed travel fare.

Dubai: Dubai Police has arrested an organised begging gang of 22 members following their involvement in begging on several major roads across the emirate. The arrests came after a tip-off was received through the 'Police Eye' service on the Dubai Police app. The report uncovered the gang's method of exploiting drivers' sympathy under the pretext of needing travel fare. It also helped track the members' movements and take them into custody.

The incident began with a tip-off about individuals stopping drivers on the roads, claiming they were stranded and needed money to cover travel expenses. Field teams immediately launched a search and investigation operations upon receiving the report, and managed to identify one of the suspects and track his movements.

Investigations revealed that the activity was not an individual act, but a coordinated operation carried out by a group across several vital locations, including Al Khor Street, Ras Al Khor, the Bu Kadra Bridge area, and the Dubai-Al Ain Road bridge. Gang members would appeal to drivers' sympathy, claiming they needed travel fare.

After completing surveillance and information-gathering, the competent authorities put in place a security plan that resulted in the arrest of all gang members and taking the necessary legal action against them.

Community partnership

Dubai Police stressed the important role that community members play in supporting the efforts of security agencies and confronting illegal practices, noting that the report received through the "Police Eye" service was the starting point for monitoring these practices and identifying those involved. They added that this reflects the importance of community partnership in strengthening the security and safety system.

The Force also emphasised that begging on main roads is not only illegal but may also endanger the safety of beggars and road users who stop in unsafe locations or on heavily trafficked roads. They called on the public not to respond to these tactics and not to stop in locations that could put them or others at risk.

Police Eye

Dubai Police called on community members to report such cases immediately through the "Police Eye" service available on the Dubai Police app. They reaffirmed that reports are handled confidentially, and that prompt reporting enables specialised teams to monitor illegal activities and deal with them efficiently, enhancing community security and public safety.