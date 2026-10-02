UAE

Dubai Police foil major drug trafficking plot, arrest 14 suspects and seize 2.323 tonnes of narcotic pills and psychotropic substances worth over AED115 million, including Xanax, Tramadol, Lyrica and more

Security teams successfully carried out the plan and arrested the suspects one by one, bringing the total number of arrests to 14. (Supplied photo)

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Dubai Police foiled a plot to distribute 2 tonnes and 323 kilograms of narcotic pills and psychotropic substances in the country, with an estimated market value of AED115,191,233. The force also arrested 14 Asian suspects linked to an organised crime ring abroad.

The seized items included narcotic pills such as Xanax, Tramadol and Lyrica, along with Alcon Mydriacyl drops, crystal meth, marijuana and papers laced with various narcotic substances.

Information leads to the ring

The case began when the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police received information about an organised crime ring preparing to distribute a large quantity of narcotics and psychotropic pills in the country. Specialised teams immediately launched an investigation to verify the information, while conducting field surveillance to identify those involved and determine their roles and movements.

The investigation and surveillance enabled security teams to identify those linked to the case and build a comprehensive picture of the plot. This allowed them to determine the right time to carry out a simultaneous operation to arrest all the suspects and prevent them from escaping.

Tight security plan

Based on the findings of the investigation and surveillance, Dubai Police developed a security plan, prioritising the targets in advance. Security teams successfully carried out the plan and arrested the suspects one by one, bringing the total number of arrests to 14. The narcotic substances were seized, and legal procedures related to the case were completed.

113 cartons

The operation resulted in the seizure of 2 tonnes and 323 kilograms of narcotic pills and psychotropic substances hidden inside 113 cartons, with an estimated market value of AED115,191,233.

In addition to the pills, Dubai Police seized crystal meth, marijuana and papers laced with narcotic substances, highlighting the range of substances the ring allegedly sought to distribute in the country.

Investigations revealed that the suspects were connected to an organised crime ring abroad. Legal procedures have been taken against them ahead of their referral to the competent judicial authorities.