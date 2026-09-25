Dubai Police takes action against 18 suspects and seizes 17 tankers over illegal waste disposal

UAE

The suspects were identified after authorities detected violations of the legal requirements and procedures governing the disposal of harmful materials

Dubai Police stressed that harmful materials such as sewage and petrochemical waste must only be disposed of at designated locations and in accordance with approved procedures. Photo credit: Supplied





Dubai: Dubai Police has taken legal action against 18 suspects and seized 17 tankers for illegally disposing of harmful materials, including sewage and petrochemical waste, outside designated locations across the emirate.

The action was carried out during the first half of 2026 by the Environmental Crimes Section at the Economic Crimes Department within the General Department of Criminal Investigation, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority.

The cases were identified as part of joint efforts to detect environmental violations and address practices that could harm the environment and public health.

17 tankers seized

The suspects were identified after authorities detected violations of the legal requirements and procedures governing the disposal of harmful materials.

Following the investigations, the necessary legal measures were taken against those involved, while all 17 tankers used in the violations were confiscated.

Dubai Police stressed that harmful materials such as sewage and petrochemical waste must only be disposed of at designated locations and in accordance with approved procedures.

Protecting the environment and public health

Dubai Police said tackling environmental violations relies on close field coordination and information sharing with relevant authorities, allowing violations to be detected quickly and appropriate action to be taken.

It stressed that businesses and individuals operating in the sector have a responsibility to comply with approved regulations and disposal procedures.

Dubai Police reaffirmed that protecting the environment and public health requires full compliance with these requirements and responsible handling of harmful materials to prevent illegal practices from putting the community or environment at risk.