UAE

The second “Proud of the UAE” 80km cycling race on October 4, 2026, starts at 6:00 AM at Nad Al Sheba Centre, with AED 140,000 in prizes

Dubai Police General Command will organise the second edition of the "Proud of the UAE" cycling race on Sunday October 4, 2026. The race will start from Nad Al Sheba Centre at 6:00 AM, spanning a distance of 80 kilometres, as part of this season's cycling programme, organised in cooperation with the UAE Cycling Federation, the Dubai Sports Council, and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai.

The force has announced that the "Proud of the UAE" race carries a total prize purse of AED 140,000, to be awarded to the winners.

The "Proud of the UAE" race is part of the sporting and national events that embody the values of pride in the UAE, express love for the nation, and celebrate its achievements. It also contributes to enhancing quality of life and reinforcing the concept that sport is a way of life, reflected positively in the health, security, and happiness of community members.