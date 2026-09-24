Dubai Police trains 476 school bus drivers and supervisors to keep students safe

UAE

The training covers student safety, including boarding rules, seat belts, mobile phone use and ensuring no child is left behind

The programme forms part of Dubai Police’s efforts to strengthen road safety across the school transport sector and promote safe practices at every stage of a student’s journey.

Dubai: Dubai Police has delivered a series of awareness workshops to 476 school bus drivers and supervisors, reinforcing the safety practices that help protect students throughout their journeys to and from school.

The workshops, organised by the Traffic Education Department at the General Department of Traffic, were held for drivers and supervisors from Maverick Bus Transport at Swiss International School in Al Jaddaf.

The programme forms part of Dubai Police’s efforts to strengthen road safety across the school transport sector and promote safe practices at every stage of a student’s journey.

289 Drivers and 187 Supervisors

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the workshops reached 289 school bus drivers and 187 supervisors.

Sessions covered student safety, the responsibilities of drivers and supervisors, and key practices that can help reduce road risks and crashes.

Drivers were reminded to comply with traffic laws, observe speed limits, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and avoid distractions, particularly mobile phone use while driving. They were also urged to check the condition of their buses before starting each journey, stop only at designated locations and never move until students are safely seated and the doors are closed.

Particular attention should be given to students while they are boarding and leaving the bus.

Check the bus after every journey

The workshops also highlighted the important responsibility of school bus supervisors from the moment students board until they reach their destination.

Supervisors were advised to organise boarding and disembarking, ensure students remain in their designated seats and use seat belts whenever available, and prevent behaviour that could endanger students or distract the driver.

Importantly, supervisors were instructed to conduct a complete inspection of the bus after every journey to ensure that no student remains inside.

Safety advice for students

Students were also provided with practical advice on how they can contribute to a safer school journey. They were encouraged to wait for buses in a safe location away from the road and approach only after the vehicle has come to a complete stop.

Students should board and leave calmly through designated doors, remain seated while the bus is moving and never put their heads or hands outside the windows.

They were also reminded to follow instructions from drivers and supervisors and not to cross directly in front of or behind a bus without first ensuring the road is clear and, where necessary, being assisted by an adult.

Road safety platform

Participants were introduced to Dubai Police’s Road Safety Platform, which provides awareness content on road behaviour and risks, including topics related to school transport safety.

Drivers and supervisors were encouraged to use the platform’s educational materials to strengthen their knowledge and apply safer practices while transporting students.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan said Dubai Police will continue delivering awareness programmes, workshops and lectures for school bus drivers, supervisors and students, while strengthening partnerships with educational institutions and school transport companies.

He stressed that keeping students safe on their daily journeys is a shared responsibility, requiring everyone involved in school transport to play their part.