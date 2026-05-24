Dubai Police warn against fireworks use and trade during Eid Al Adha celebrations

UAE

Authorities highlight risks to public safety and reiterate strict penalties under UAE law for unlicensed fireworks activities

Dubai Police emphasised that fireworks may appear harmless, but they can quickly turn into real dangers that threaten individuals, property, and public safety. “The danger of fireworks lies in the fact that they can cause permanent disabilities, including loss, amputation, and burning of body parts,” they added. Picture: X, Dubai Police

Dubai: Coinciding with the celebrations of Eid Al Adha, Dubai Police has warned of the serious risks associated with using or trading in fireworks during the holiday. The Force called on community members to comply with the law and refrain from any form of dealing with fireworks or those who trade in them, in order to preserve public safety.

Dubai Police emphasised that fireworks may appear harmless, but they can quickly turn into real dangers that threaten individuals, property, and public safety. “The danger of fireworks lies in the fact that they can cause permanent disabilities, including loss, amputation, and burning of body parts,” they added.

The Force also reminded that Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019 on weapons, ammunition, explosives and hazardous materials imposes strict penalties on trading in fireworks. “Article 54 of the decree stipulates imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine of no less than AED 100,000 – or either penalty – for anyone who, without a licence, trades in, imports, exports, manufactures, or brings fireworks into or out of the country.”