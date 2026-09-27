Dubai Police warn motorists against vehicle insurance scams

UAE

Fraudsters are using fake insurance offers, websites and social media accounts to steal money and obtain personal and banking information.

Dubai: Dubai Police have warned the public against online fraud schemes targeting vehicle owners seeking to renew or obtain vehicle insurance policies.

The warning was issued by the Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, which said fraudsters are using advertisements, links and electronic accounts impersonating insurance companies, brokers and approved entities to deceive customers and obtain money or sensitive personal and banking data.

According to the centre, scammers often attract victims through insurance offers with unusually low prices or messages urging immediate renewal of policies. Victims are then asked to click on links and provide vehicle details, personal information, banking card data or verification codes.

Dubai Police urged the public to verify the recipient of any financial transfer before completing a transaction.

The force issued 10 tips to help motorists avoid vehicle insurance fraud:

Verify the name of the insurance company before making any financial transfer and ensure it is licensed and approved.

Confirm that the beneficiary bank account belongs to the insurance company and not to an individual or unrelated entity.

Do not rely on advertisements or messages received through social media without verifying the advertiser and official details.

Review insurance policy details and ensure that the company name, broker and information match official records.

Avoid clicking on links sent from unknown sources claiming to offer insurance quotations or policy renewals.

Be cautious of offers priced significantly lower than market rates, as they may be intended to lure victims.

Never share banking card details, passwords or verification codes with anyone claiming to represent an insurance company.

Contact the insurance company through its official channels to verify any offer or payment request before transferring funds.

Keep records of transfer receipts, correspondence and offers in case they are needed for reporting or investigation purposes.

If fraud is suspected, stop any further payments immediately and contact both your bank and the relevant authorities.

Dubai Police reiterated the importance of exercising caution when dealing with insurance offers online and verifying all information through official channels before making payments or sharing personal data.