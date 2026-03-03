Dubai Police warn spreading rumours can lead to penalties

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 05:25 06:38 12:34 15:53 18:24 19:38
Dubai Police warn against sharing rumors, false information, or any content that contradicts official announcements or that may cause public panic or threaten public safety, order, or health is prohibited.
Dubai Police further emphasized that violators may face criminal penalties, including imprisonment and fines of no less than AED 200,000.
Be aware and informed that information is responsibility and spreading rumors is a crime.
