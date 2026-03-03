6.32 PM Tuesday, 3 March 2026
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:25 06:38 12:34 15:53 18:24 19:38
03 March 2026
Home
Advanced
Home

Dubai Police warn spreading rumours can lead to penalties

Published
By Emirates 24/7

 

Dubai Police warn against sharing rumors, false information, or any content that contradicts official announcements or that may cause public panic or threaten public safety, order, or health is prohibited.

 

Dubai Police further emphasized that violators may face criminal penalties, including imprisonment and fines of no less than AED 200,000.

 

Be aware and informed that information is responsibility and spreading rumors is a crime. 

 

Copyright @ 2026. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 3 March 2026 16:53