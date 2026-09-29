Dubai population hits 4.8 million in September 2026 - up 226,885 people since January 2026

UAE

The Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment confirms the emirate has added nearly a quarter of a million residents in nine months, with the 30-34 age group making up the largest share of the population

Dubai recorded the addition of 62,800 families who joined to reside there during the year 2025, bringing the total number to 858,000 families. File photograph

Dubai: The Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, part of Digital Dubai, revealed that the total population of Dubai as of noon yesterday, Monday, reached 4,807,185 people, compared to 4,782,535 people at the end of last August, and compared to 4,580,300 people at the end of last year, 2025.

Accordingly, the population of the emirate has recorded an increase of 226,885 people since the beginning of 2026 until yesterday.

According to the Dubai Data and Statistics Authority, the number of habitual residents is defined as individuals who usually reside in the Emirate of Dubai for a period of no less than six months, or who intend to reside for that same period, noting that the population number changes continuously according to updates.

The organisation’s data indicated that, according to population indicators during the past year 2025, the age group between 30 and 34 years constitutes the largest percentage among the population of Dubai, as it constituted 15.45% of the total population in 2025, reflecting a society dominated by individuals and young people of working age.

The data showed that Dubai recorded the addition of 62,800 families who joined to reside there during the year 2025, bringing the total number to 858,000 families, compared to 795,200 families in the year 2024, with a growth rate of 7.9%, reflecting the continued growth in the number of families, residences and buildings at the level of the emirate.

The data added that, according to population movement indicators during the past year 2025, 1.81 million people were coming to Dubai daily during the daytime, reflecting the active and continuous daily movement in the emirate.

Males constituted the vast majority of the emirate’s population during 2025, at 68.5%, or 3.13 million people, while females constituted 31.5% of the population, or 1.44 million people.