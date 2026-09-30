Dubai RTA completes Al Mizhar 4 road expansion, boosts capacity by 50%

UAE

Project adds a third lane along more than 1km stretch between Tunis Street and Amman Street, reducing journey times by 25%

According to the RTA, the expansion has increased road capacity by 50 per cent and reduced journey times by 25 per cent.

Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a traffic expansion project in Al Mizhar 4, spanning more than one kilometre from Tunis Street towards Amman Street.

The project involved the addition of a third lane to the existing two lanes along the route.

According to the RTA, the expansion has increased road capacity by 50 per cent and reduced journey times by 25 per cent.

The improvement is aimed at enhancing traffic flow and supporting mobility in the Al Mizhar area.