Dubai RTA urges commuters to check bus routes before travel

UAE

Smart tools and official channels help passengers plan smoother journeys across Dubai

In a recent advisory shared on its official channels, the RTA explained that each bus operates on a specific route passing through designated stations and stops. Checking these details in advance can help passengers choose the most suitable option for their destination and minimise travel disruptions. File picture used for illustrative purpose.

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged commuters to verify bus routes and stops before starting their journeys, highlighting the importance of planning ahead to save time and avoid inconvenience.

In a recent advisory shared on its official channels, the RTA explained that each bus operates on a specific route passing through designated stations and stops. Checking these details in advance can help passengers choose the most suitable option for their destination and minimise travel disruptions.

The authority encouraged commuters to rely on official platforms affiliated with the RTA, which are supported by Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. These platforms provide real-time information to assist passengers in planning journeys, staying updated on service developments, and selecting the most convenient routes.

The RTA said its continued efforts are focused on delivering a smoother and more efficient commuting experience, ensuring that passengers can travel with greater ease and reliability across the emirate.



