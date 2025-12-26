Dubai’s Event Security Committee Announces Full Readiness for New Year 2026 Celebrations

The Dubai Event Security Committee (ESC) has confirmed the full readiness of its comprehensive security, organisational, and service plans for the New Year’s Eve 2026 celebrations, ensuring that the global event is delivered in a manner befitting Dubai’s reputation for hosting world class celebrations and major international events.



The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Dubai Civil Defence HQ, attended by senior officials representing key government and partner entities involved in securing and organising the celebrations.



This year’s celebrations will feature fireworks displays at 40 locations across the emirate, with a total of 48 fireworks shows. Key locations include Burj Khalifa, Global Village, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, Atlantis The Royal, Al Marmoom Oasis, Expo City Dubai, Dubai Frame, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Hatta, and several other sites.



Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander in Chief of Dubai Police for Operations and Chairman of the Event Security Committee, confirmed that 55 government, semi government, and private sector entities are working together under a unified security framework. He explained that the emirate has been divided into four operational sectors North, Central, West, and the Marine Sector to ensure smooth coordination and efficient service delivery.



As part of the plan, 37 support and assistance tents have been set up across celebration sites to provide police services, lost and found support, first aid, logistical assistance, guidance for visitors, and care for lost children.



Major General Al Mazrouei urged the public to follow safety and security instructions before, during, and after the fireworks displays, cooperate with police personnel, and adhere to traffic regulations to avoid congestion. He reminded the public that emergency reports can be made via 999, while enquiries and non emergency requests can be directed to 901. Members of the public may also approach police officers stationed at event locations for assistance.



In coordination with the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, dedicated viewing areas have been allocated for workers, equipped with large screens and meals, allowing them to enjoy the celebrations in a safe and organised environment.



Dubai Police

Dubai Police has deployed 9,884 police officers and 1,625 patrol vehicles to secure New Year’s Eve celebrations across the emirate. The deployment also includes 53 marine security and rescue boats, 36 bicycles, and 34 mounted patrol units to ensure comprehensive coverage across land and sea.



Major General Al Mazrouei praised the efforts of all members of the Events Security Committee and their commitment to teamwork in delivering the highest levels of safety and security, wishing everyone a happy and safe New Year.



Dubai Civil Defence



Major General Expert Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Assistant Commander in Chief for Fire and Rescue Affairs at Dubai Civil Defence, confirmed the completion of all preparations for New Year’s Eve 2026. More than 1,754 firefighters, including officers, non commissioned officers, and personnel, will be deployed across various locations to ensure immediate and effective emergency response.

Operational plans and procedures have been fully approved and implemented. Celebration sites have been divided into five main sectors Deira, Bur Dubai, Central Dubai, Jebel Ali, and the Waterfront Sector to provide optimal preventive and emergency services.



Dubai Civil Defence has inspected more than 306 vital facilities to ensure compliance with safety standards. A fleet of more than 156 specialised vehicles has been prepared, including 12 marine firefighting boats. Fire and rescue services will be delivered through 26 Civil Defence stations covering all approved celebration locations.



The public has been urged to adhere to safety measures and contact 997 in case of emergencies.

RTA



Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, announced full readiness to manage traffic movement and public transport during the celebrations, particularly in the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai areas, in close coordination with the Events Security Committee and strategic partners.



Joint teams representing the RTA, Dubai Police, Civil Defence, and Dubai Ambulance Services will operate from the Unified Control Centre to monitor and manage traffic and transport operations throughout New Year’s Eve.

Al Banna noted that more than 2.5 million passengers used public transport during New Year’s Eve 2025, compared to 2.29 million in 2024, reflecting steady year on year growth and the effectiveness of Dubai’s integrated traffic management strategy.



Advanced technologies and artificial intelligence systems, including the iTraffic system and big data analytics, are being utilised to predict traffic volumes and support operational decision making. The Transport Data Analysis Laboratory within the Unified Control Centre plays a key role in monitoring and analysing transport data in real time.

The traffic plan is built around three main pillars traffic management, public transport operations, and public awareness and services.



Road closures around event areas will begin at 4 pm and gradually expand until 11 pm, covering key roads including Al Asayel Street, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa Street, the Lower and Upper Financial Centre Roads, Al Mustaqbal Street, Al Sukook Street, and Sheikh Zayed Road, to prevent congestion and ensure public safety.



Approximately 20,000 parking spaces will be available in the Burj Khalifa area, along with around 8,000 parking spaces at metro stations and additional support parking at locations such as Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf.

Public transport capacity has been significantly increased, with more than 14,000 taxis, over 18,000 limousine and luxury transport vehicles, and more than 1,300 buses in operation. Ten control centres and 26 traffic diversion vehicles will support operations across key locations.



Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines, along with Dubai Tram, will operate continuously for 43 hours. Metro services will run from 5 am on Wednesday 31 December 2025 until 11.59 pm on Thursday 1 January 2026. Dubai Tram services will operate from 6 am on Wednesday 31 December 2025 until 1 am on Friday 2 January 2026.



Traffic signals will be centrally controlled, smart variable message signs will display real time information on closures and alternative routes, and pedestrian safety measures will be reinforced.

More than 5,500 RTA employees will be deployed in the field to support the event and coordinate with partners.



Dubai Ambulance Services

His Excellency Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation Ambulance Services, confirmed full operational readiness through a comprehensive deployment plan covering Dubai and Hatta. Ambulance teams will be present in high density areas, coastal and tourist zones, fireworks locations, and desert areas, providing pre hospital emergency care in line with international standards.

A total of 236 ambulance points will be activated across the emirate, supported by a diverse fleet including specialised vehicles, rapid response units, electric and bicycle ambulances, golf carts, marine units, two ambulance buses, air ambulance support in coordination with Dubai Police, and a mobile medical warehouse. These operations will be managed by 635 qualified supervisory, technical, and administrative staff.



Fifty trained volunteers from the First Responder programme will support ambulance teams in the Boulevard area, assisting with minor cases to enhance response speed.

The public was advised to follow official guidance, especially individuals with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, and to carry necessary medication. Ambulance services can be requested via 998 or through the Dubai Ambulance app.

Dubai Health

Khalifa Baqer, COO of Dubai Health, confirmed the implementation of a proactive healthcare plan to ensure uninterrupted medical services during the celebrations. The plan includes the deployment of 1,900 medical, nursing, administrative, and support staff, with six hospitals and four external clinics on full alert.



A fully equipped field hospital has been established in the Burj Khalifa area, including a dedicated paediatric care section. Seven medical points will operate across various locations in coordination with Dubai Ambulance Services, supported by 20 patient transport vehicles.



Home healthcare and telemedicine services will continue to be available around the clock.



Dubai Municipality

Engineer Adel Al Marzooqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipalitys, stated that Dubai Municipality has activated a comprehensive readiness plan focused on public safety and comfort. The plan includes full coordination with Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority, and the Dubai Resilience Centre, covering beaches, public parks, recreational facilities, waste management, public health, safety, and food safety.

Fireworks and drone shows will be presented for the first time from Dubai Frame, offering a unique visual experience that highlights the emirate’s iconic landmarks and advanced technologies.



Public beaches will be designated for families only on New Year’s Eve, while 14 public parks will extend operating hours until 1 am to provide safe and comfortable viewing areas.

Dubai Media Inc.



Dr Maitha Buhumaid, CEO of Marketing and Communication at Dubai Media, confirmed that Dubai Media has completed all preparations to deliver comprehensive coverage of the New Year 2026 celebrations, broadcasting them to audiences around the world. Coverage will include a special evening programme titled “Fihobi Dubai” (In Love with Dubai), celebrating the visions and poetry of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and poems by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The coverage will feature live broadcasts, reports, interviews, and audience interactions from Burj Park studios, alongside special programmes reviewing the UAE’s achievements in 2025.



EMAAR

Ahmad Juma Al Falasi, Executive Director Group Operations at Emaar Properties, spoke about Emaar’s role and the events organized to welcome New Year’s Eve celebrants in the Burj Khalifa area, confirming full readiness to receive the crowds.



Volunteer with Dubai Police

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, announced that 1,800 individuals have signed up to volunteer for police-support activities during this year's New Year’s Eve celebrations.



“This initiative highlights the deep-rooted community partnership and reinforces the culture of volunteering as a fundamental driver for security and organisational efforts during major annual events in Dubai,” he said.



Al Mansouri explained that volunteers have applied for seven distinct opportunities, including roles within the bicycle and mounted police teams, the "Positive Spirit" units, Hatta-based activities, photography, remote tasks, and general volunteering. “These efforts aim to strengthen community ties and establish a sense of shared responsibility between the public and security institutions,” he confirmed.



Al Mansouri emphasised that the significant interest in these roles reflects a growing public awareness of the vital importance of volunteering in supporting safety and logistics. He noted that Dubai Police view volunteers as genuine partners in the success of the local and international events hosted by the city.



He further mentioned that applications remain open until Sunday, 28th December. Notably, participants represent over 30 different nationalities, reflecting Dubai’s rich cultural diversity and its ability to unite various segments of society under a common goal: ensuring community safety and security.



Regarding field deployment, Al Mansouri detailed that volunteers will be stationed across eight key locations, including the Burj Khalifa area, Dubai Festival City, Dubai’s beaches, Naif, Expo City, Al Muhaisnah, Dubai Investment Park, and Al Quoz, ensuring comprehensive coverage across all major celebration sites.

ESC’s officials commended the dedication of all field teams and reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to delivering a safe, organised and memorable New Year celebration for everyone.