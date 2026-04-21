‘Dubai the safest city in the world’: Argentinian resident’s account of receiving lost valuables goes viral

UAE

Passports, iPhone, money and gadgets returned within hours, after he left it in a Dubai taxi

Dubai: A Dubai resident has shared a striking account of how quickly Dubai Police helped recover his lost belongings after he accidentally left a bag containing two passports, an iPhone, cash and other valuables in a taxi.

Argentinian resident Federico Mackay realised the loss soon after the ride and reported the incident to Dubai Police. What followed, he said, was a rapid and coordinated response – officers reviewed the surveillance footage, identified the taxi involved, and got in touch with the driver.

Within hours, the bag was located.

“By 4 o’clock they brought me all my belongings,” he said, in a now viral social media post, hailing Dubai Police’s swift action.

Mackay added that the experience reinforced Dubai’s reputation for safety and efficiency.

“While the media spends their time saying inaccurate things about the Middle East countries, here’s a clear example of the saying: ‘Dubai is the safest city in the world.'Thank you Dubai Police for this! I will never forget this situation! It's unbelievable,” he said.