Dubai to Build World's First Floating Mosque

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai announced today the launch of a new project to promote religious tourism in the emirate. The project aims to implement plans, programs, and initiatives that serve "Islamic tourism," and is expected to increase the number of annual visitors to the emirate by 3%.

As part of the project, IACAD plans to build the world's first floating mosque in Dubai. The mosque will be located on the water under the Tolerance Bridge, and is expected to be completed next year. The mosque will have three floors, with the first floor being underwater and dedicated to prayer for up to 75 people. The second floor will be a multi-purpose hall, and the third floor will be an Islamic exhibition. The total cost of the mosque is estimated to be AED 55 million.

IACAD also plans to establish a Quranic exhibition in one of the emirate's existing mosques. The exhibition will showcase the journey of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's Quran from its conception to its writing and distribution around the world. IACAD also plans to launch a "Dubai Iftar" initiative during Ramadan to bring together representatives of different religious communities to share a meal.

Other supporting projects include visits to historical, new, and distinctive mosques; the implementation of various religious and social events; a gathering for residents of new neighborhoods in Dubai under the "Welcome Ramadan" initiative, which includes a range of social, sports, and educational programs; participation in the Quranic Garden; and the addition of a section on Prophetic medicine.

IACAD also plans to establish a "Ramadan and Eid Market," which will include markets adjacent to some of Dubai's most important mosques or centers affiliated with the department. The market will target Muslim and non-Muslim tourists, and will aim to "introduce them to our customs and traditions during the holidays, spread joy and happiness among them, and provide accompanying programs such as fatwas and religious consultations."

The project's implementation will be based on several pillars and mechanisms, including:

Analysis of the target audience

Analysis of the current situation, including an evaluation of existing religious landmarks and shrines

Setting goals and visions

A marketing and promotion plan, including the establishment of marketing campaigns and facilities targeting visitors and residents

Innovation and the design of innovative tourism experiences

The implementation of charitable initiatives that contribute to supporting the community

Sustainability and social responsibility

Support for charity and giving projects

Continuous evaluation and improvement

Improvements to the facilities in the infrastructure and religious landmarks

Local and international cooperation to support the development of religious tourism in Dubai

IACAD hopes that the new project will help to enhance Dubai's attractiveness as a global religious destination.

Here are some additional details about the floating mosque:

The mosque will be made of steel and glass, and will have a capacity of 75 people.

The mosque will be anchored to the bottom of the canal, and will be accessible by boat or by a walkway from the shore.

The mosque will be open to Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

IACAD is currently working on the final designs for the mosque, and expects to begin construction in 2024.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.