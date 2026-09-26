UAE

Dubai to enforce new truck traffic curbs across the emirate from October 1, 2026, to ease congestion and improve road safety during peak-hour

The authority also expanded the capacity of seven rest areas by adding 364 parking spaces.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police General Command have announced the implementation of truck traffic curbs on roads across the Emirate of Dubai, in line with traffic restrictions during peak hours, starting October 1, 2026. Emirates Road is exempt from the decision.

The restriction of truck traffic is part of joint efforts to improve traffic flow across the road network, enhance road safety, support the requirements of the commercial transport and logistics sector, and ensure the sustainable movement of goods within the emirate.

The RTA said the decision forms part of its ongoing efforts to develop the traffic management system, reduce congestion on major roads, increase vehicle capacity on targeted streets, reduce travel times, and enhance the overall efficiency of Dubai’s road network.

In coordination with Dubai Police and relevant authorities, the RTA will implement an integrated awareness campaign to inform heavy vehicle drivers, transport and shipping companies, and truck owners about the scope of the ban, its timings, and the alternative routes available. Awareness messages will also be disseminated to ensure the information reaches the widest possible segment of drivers.

The authority urged truck drivers, transport and shipping companies to comply with the ban timings and use the approved alternative routes or designated truck rest areas during restricted periods. It also called on them to follow instructions and road signs and avoid random parking on main roads, in residential areas, or in locations not designated for parking. This will help prevent traffic violations and maintain the safety of all road users.

The RTA currently applies truck traffic restrictions on a number of roads across Dubai based on specific timings that vary according to the road, area and levels of congestion. The restrictions include a 24-hour truck ban on several major roads, such as Al Qudra Street, Al Meydan Street, all marine bridges, and the Airport Tunnel.

Other roads, including Sheikh Zayed Road and Beirut Street, as well as residential areas such as Al Mizhar, Al Muhaisnah and Oud Al Muteena, are subject to a daily 16-hour truck ban from 6am to 10pm.

Urban roads such as Airport Street, Oman Street and Damascus Street are subject to truck restrictions during three daily peak periods: from 6:30am to 8:30am, from 1pm to 3pm, and from 5:30pm to 8pm.

The RTA affirmed that expanding the truck rest area network remains a key focus of its efforts to regulate truck movements during restricted hours. It has recently completed 14 of the 16 planned rest areas across six strategic locations, major roads and logistics zones in the emirate. These facilities were developed in partnership with the private sector, reflecting a coordinated effort to enhance transport infrastructure and logistics services.

The authority also expanded the capacity of seven rest areas by adding 364 parking spaces, representing a 50 per cent increase and bringing the total number of truck parking spaces to 1,007.

In addition, the RTA plans to develop four more permanent rest areas in partnership with the private sector. These facilities will provide safe and organised waiting areas for truck drivers, reduce random parking on main roads and in residential and industrial areas, improve traffic flow, and enhance road safety.