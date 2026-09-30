Dubai villa sold for Dh170 million, apartment for Dh98 million: The UAE's biggest property deals of 2026

UAE

Palm Jumeirah tops both the apartment and villa categories in Dubai, while Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island leads the capital's luxury segment. Here's what the UAE's priciest transactions reveal about the market

Dubai: Real estate platform Property Finder has prepared data on a group of the most prominent real estate deals, in terms of value, in the real estate market since the beginning of 2026, including apartments, villas and plots of land in a number of emirates of the country.

Property Finder’s Chief Revenue Officer, Sherif Suleiman, said: “The highest-value real estate deals in the UAE real estate market since the beginning of 2026 indicate a market where the upper segment has become more deep and concentrated, while the highest apartment deals in Dubai ranged between Dh60 million and Dh98 million, led by Palm Jumeirah, while villa deals ranged between Dh70 million and Dh170 million, with Palm Jumeirah again leading the way.”

He added: “As for the values ​​of land transactions in Dubai, they ranged between Dh70 million and Dh147.13 million for the highest transaction recorded in (Jumeirah),” noting that these figures come from several major residential communities, and are not based on a single exceptional transaction.

Suleiman continued: “Abu Dhabi is the closest to Dubai in the luxury real estate segment, especially in the villa market,” noting that Saadiyat Island leads in apartment deals worth Dh45 million, while the highest land values ​​are concentrated on Yas and Reem Islands at Dh50 million each.

Suleiman pointed out that Ras Al Khaimah recorded the largest disparity between its prominent deals, as one apartment deal in Al Marjan Island reached Dh34 million, while a villa deal in Mina Al Arab recorded Dh17 million, which are much higher than the rest of the deals, explaining that this indicates an acceleration in the repricing of prime coastal locations in the emirate, while the wider market remains more accessible.

Suleiman continued: “As for Sharjah, it is characterised by the similarity of the values ​​of its highest transactions, with limited differences between its most prominent areas, as the highest value for apartments reaches Dh5.8 million, for villas about 12 million dirhams, and for land Dh12 million, while Tilal City leads the categories of apartments and villas.”