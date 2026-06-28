Dubai's RTA expands strategic partnerships with leading Chinese firms to boost smart mobility

UAE

MoUs with Huawei and CASCO support AI, rail innovation and future transport projects

The move came during an official RTA delegation visit to China, led by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA. The delegation included senior executives, directors and engineers, with the visit organised in coordination with the Dubai International Chamber’s Shanghai office.

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded its strategic partnerships with leading Chinese companies and institutions to tap into advanced expertise in artificial intelligence, digital transformation and modern transport technologies.

The initiative aims to support RTA’s current and future projects while enhancing the readiness of Dubai’s transport system to keep pace with rapid urban and economic growth.

The move came during an official RTA delegation visit to China, led by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA. The delegation included senior executives, directors and engineers, with the visit organised in coordination with the Dubai International Chamber’s Shanghai office.

Strategic agreements signed

During the visit, RTA signed two Memoranda of Understanding with CASCO SIGNAL LTD. and Huawei Technologies to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, smart transport systems and rail development.

The agreement with CASCO SIGNAL LTD., which specialises in rail signalling and control systems, includes the establishment of an advanced research and development centre and innovation laboratory in Dubai. The facility will be linked to the Dubai Metro Blue Line and future metro projects.

The centre will support system testing, training and operational simulation, allowing technologies to be tested under real-life conditions. It will also focus on smart operation, maintenance and AI-driven scheduling, helping to improve efficiency across the metro network.

Collaboration with Huawei

The MoU with Huawei focuses on strengthening cooperation in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, information security, mobility systems and traffic management. It also covers joint workshops, proof-of-concept trials and validation of advanced technology solutions.

Areas of collaboration include developing AI applications for the Dubai 20-minute city vision, creating unified data platforms across transport systems, and deploying technologies for real-time incident detection and response. The partnership will also support the development of smart control centres and digital infrastructure to ensure operational efficiency and continuity.

Strengthening global partnerships

Mattar Al Tayer said the visit reflects RTA’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships and benefiting from global best practices in transport and technology. He highlighted China’s leadership in transport infrastructure and digital innovation, noting that RTA aims to adopt these experiences to support Dubai’s development.

He added that the agreements will expand the use of artificial intelligence across RTA’s operations, improve service quality and enhance customer experience, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in smart mobility.

Learning from global best practices

During the visit, the delegation held meetings and conducted field visits with key Chinese government entities and companies specialising in transport, infrastructure and AI.

The team reviewed Shanghai’s integrated transport management system, including its command and control centre, which coordinates various modes of transport such as roads, metro, buses and airports. The delegation also explored China’s implementation of the “15-minute city” concept, aimed at improving quality of life and reducing reliance on vehicles.

The visit included a ride on the Shanghai Maglev train, one of the fastest commercial rail systems in the world, as well as tours of major infrastructure projects and the Hongqiao Integrated Transport Hub, a model for multimodal connectivity.

Driving future mobility

The delegation also examined developments in autonomous driving, predictive maintenance and smart logistics, gaining insights into technologies that could support future transport solutions in Dubai.

RTA said these partnerships and knowledge exchanges will help enhance Dubai’s mobility infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and support the emirate’s ambition to become a global hub for smart and sustainable transport.