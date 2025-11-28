​DXB Braces for Massive Year-End Rush: 10 Million Travelers Expected

Dubai International (DXB) is preparing for a strong year-end travel wave beginning 27 November and carrying through to 31 December 2025, with forecasts indicating over 10 million guests will pass through the airport during this period. The early lift begins with the UAE National Day long weekend, with daily totals averaging over 294,000, before accelerating into December, which is expected to welcome more than 8.7 million guests and stand as DXB’s busiest month yet on record. Daily guest numbers are expected to exceed the 300,000-mark during December with Saturday, 20 December likely to be the busiest day with 303,000 guests.

During this period, the pattern is consistent across both arrivals and departures. Outbound travel dominates in the days leading up to the National Day break, as residents take advantage of the long weekend. Mid-December, the rhythm shifts again and inbound travel rises sharply, driven by Dubai’s vibrant and rich festive calendar.

Dubai Airports continues to work closely with oneDXB partners including airlines, control authorities, commercial partners and airport service teams, to ensure smoother journeys. The airport has also issued smart travel tips to help guests make their journey seamless during this travel peak:

• If you’re flying with Emirates, use the airline’s convenient home, early and self-service check-in facilities as well as a city check-in option at ICD Brookfield Place in the DIFC area in Dubai.

• Arrive no earlier than three hours before the scheduled departure time. Use online check-in where available to save time.

• Families with children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.

• Emirates First and Business Class guests departing from Terminal 3 can use the “Red Carpet” Smart Tunnel for a quick, document-free passport check.

• Be aware of the latest travel regulations for the destination you’re travelling to and be prepared with all the necessary travel documents.

• Properly pack spare batteries and power banks in your hand luggage.

• Say your goodbyes at home as only passengers will be allowed inside the terminals during peak periods.

• Use Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport’s Terminals 1 and 3. Metro operating times are generally extended during festive holidays and peak periods at DXB.

• Enhanced support is available for People of Determination, including marked accessibility routes, discreet assistance for guests wearing Sunflower Lanyards from trained staff, and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in DXB Terminal 2.

• Stay informed on flight and gate updates with DXB Express Maps, the wayfinding platform that helps you navigate the airport with a quick QR code scan and search.

• Once at the airport, enjoy DXB’s world class facilities including restaurants, duty free shopping, hotel and exclusive lounge access before flight.