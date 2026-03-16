Edge Of Life' Campaign Raises Over AED 2.822 Billion Before End Of Ramadan

UAE

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced that the "Edge of Life" campaign to rescue five million children from hunger has exceeded its target before the end of Ramadan, and concluded with a resounding success having raised over AED2.822 billion from 44,208 contributors including individuals, businesses and prominent humanitarian and philanthropy organisations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the campaign on 13th February 2026 with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested to help fight childhood hunger around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “As we near the end of the holy month of Ramadan, we conclude the Edge of Life campaign, which aimed to rescue five million children from hunger and prevent 30 million others from falling prey to life-threatening malnutrition. The campaign has raised more than AED2.8 billion thanks to the generosity of 44,000 contributors. Those included individuals, institutions, humanitarian organisations and major contributors.”

His Highness added, “We extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed. We appreciate and commend your support and reaffirm that charitable initiatives will not cease under any circumstances. The UAE’s philanthropy and humanitarian work are not seasonal or temporary, but part of the nation’s ecosystem, and one of its founding pillars. A nation that saves millions of people worldwide is one that is guided and protected by God. We pray that our good deeds are accepted.”

Contributions poured into the Edge of Life campaign, operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) through seven easy channels, including the campaign’s website, call centre and transfers to its official bank account. Additionally, contributions were made via SMS to du and e& numbers, the DubaiNow app, YallaGive.com and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

This remarkable response supported the success of the Ramadan campaign, which was organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

The global humanitarian campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of MBRGI, stated, “The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of establishing giving as a core noble value, and improving life conditions for the most vulnerable. This is achieved by launching innovative humanitarian initiatives, fostering large-scale international partnerships and investing in the power of philanthropy to aid underserved populations and empower them to lead safe, dignified lives.”

He added that the campaign is a profound example of the UAE’s approach to promoting a culture of giving and its dedication to supporting the most pressing humanitarian issues, particularly childhood hunger.

"Our community has translated this approach since the campaign’s launch into an outpouring of contributions through the various channels, an impressive outcome of the Most Noble Number charity auction, and pledges of support from business leaders and major global humanitarian and philanthropy organisations. These displays of generosity further underscore the campaign’s significance and reflect the confidence in its ability to make a tangible impact on global efforts to eradicate hunger," Al Gergawi stated.

He commended the UAE community’s overwhelming support of the campaign and the vital role of humanitarian and philanthropy organisations in achieving its goals.

He also emphasised that MBRGI will continue to foster collaboration with various humanitarian entities in line with its vision and mission, as well as the UAE’s noble values, which represent the pillars of the nation’s founding and an integral part of its national identity and humanitarian responsibility.

The Edge of Life campaign received significant support and contributions that totalled AED2.115 billion from its partners, alongside prominent humanitarian and philanthropy organisations. MBRGI, UNICEF and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) announced a major new US$300 million partnership (AED1.0175 billion) as part of a joint effort to implement the campaign.

UNICEF will leverage a joint $100 million contribution from MBRGI and CIFF and mobilise an additional $200 million (AED734.5 million) to scale life-saving nutrition programmes globally.

CIFF also announced a contribution of $100 million (AED367 million).

MBRGI organised a Suhoor event at the Armani Dubai Hotel, Burj Khalifa, which brought together philanthropic and business leaders in collaboration with Badr Jafar, the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy.

Pledges announced during the Suhoor event included $100 million (AED367 million) by the Aga Khan Foundation; $50 million (AED184 million) by the Gates Foundation; $50 million (AED184 million) by the EdelGive Foundation; $5 million (AED18 million) by the Aliko Dangote Foundation; $20 million (AED73 million) by the Tata Trusts Foundation; $50 million (AED184 million) by the Piramal Foundation; and $1.36 million (AED5 million) by Dalio Philanthropies.

Individual contributions to the campaign exceeded AED707 million.

The Most Noble Number charity auction in Dubai, organised by MBRGI in collaboration with Emirates Auction and with support from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), e& UAE and du, raised a total of AED91.405 million for the campaign.

The online Most Noble Number charity auction for special plate numbers, organised by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, in collaboration with Emirates Auction, raised AED59.6 million in support of the campaign.

The campaign is an extension of the massive success of previous Ramadan campaigns launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Those include the ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign launched in 2020 and recording contributions of over 15.3 million meals, followed by the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign in 2021, which doubled its target and distributed 220 million meals in 30 countries around the world.

In 2022, the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign reached its target in under a month and provided food support across 50 countries, while the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign in 2023 received community wide support and raised AED1.075 billion by the end of Ramadan. The Mothers’ Endowment campaign in 2024 aimed to honour mothers in the UAE by establishing an AED1 billion endowment fund to support education around the world reached its target before the end of Ramadan, raising over AED1.4 billion.

Last year’s Fathers’ Endowment campaign aimed to honour fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund that dedicates its proceeds to providing treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy. The campaign raised over AED3.7 billion before the end of Ramadan.