UAE

While nurseries will gradually reopen this week, for all other institutions, a decision will be announced tomorrow

Dubai: The Education, Human Resources, and Community Development Council has announced readiness of educational institutions for gradual return to in-person learning.

These are the key measures, according to the council, to support the continuity of the education system and ensure the safety of students, their families, and all educational and administrative staff:

Gradual reopening of nurseries commencing this week, beginning with those located in government premises and commercial buildings, while enabling other nurseries to provide home-based childcare services in accordance with approved regulations and procedures.

Updates regarding the resumption of in-person or remote learning across educational institutions will be announced tomorrow, Wednesday, 15 April 2026, through the official channels of the Ministry of Education and relevant higher education authorities, ensuring clarity and accuracy of information for families and the wider educational community.

Launching comprehensive programmes to prepare educational facilities and train staff across nurseries, schools, and higher education institutions, in accordance with decisions taken by the relevant authorities.

Conducting field evaluation visits to educational institutions by relevant ministries and local education authorities to ensure full readiness.