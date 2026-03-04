Emirates extends flight suspension through March 7 amid regional airspace closures

Emirates Airline announced on Wednesday that all scheduled flights to and from Dubai will remain suspended until 23:59 UAE time on March 7. The decision follows ongoing airspace closures across the region, impacting one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

Despite the broader suspension, the Dubai-based carrier continues to maintain a limited flight schedule. Emirates confirmed that priority is being given to passengers with existing bookings. However, transit passengers will only be accepted for travel if their connecting flights are confirmed as operational.

The airline issued a strict advisory urging passengers not to proceed to the airport unless they have received direct notification from Emirates or hold a confirmed booking for the limited services currently in operation.

"The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority," the airline stated, adding that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation to adjust its operational schedule accordingly.

Passengers are advised to monitor flight statuses via the official website and check their registered emails for real-time updates on cancellations or rescheduling.