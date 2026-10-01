Emirates flight EK31 diverts to Frankfurt after passenger suffers medical emergency on board

UAE

The Dubai to London Heathrow service landed safely in Germany where the passenger received medical care. The flight is expected to continue to London at approximately 18:00 Frankfurt local time

The plane landed safely at Frankfurt Airport, where the passenger disembarked to receive further medical attention. File picture used for illustrative purposes.

Dubai: Emirates diverted flight EK31 from Dubai to London Heathrow to Frankfurt, Germany, after a passenger suffered a medical emergency on board, the airline said.

Emirates Airlines explained that the cabin crew members provided assistance to the passenger during the flight and dealt with the situation according to the procedures followed, while the necessary medical support was arranged in coordination with the competent authorities at Frankfurt Airport before the plane arrived.

The plane landed safely at Frankfurt Airport, where the passenger disembarked to receive further medical attention, while the carrier completed the necessary procedures in preparation for continuing the journey to its final destination in the British capital.

Emirates Airlines said flight EK31, which connects Dubai to London, is expected to continue its journey to London Heathrow Airport at approximately 18:00 Frankfurt local time.

Diverting flights to alternative airports in such cases is part of the operational procedures followed to deal with emergency medical situations on board aircraft, allowing for the provision of necessary care to the passenger while maintaining the safety of passengers and crew members.