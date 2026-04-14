UAE

From ATM withdrawals to visas on arrival, here’s how UAE residents can make the most of their Emirates ID.

More than just an ID. The Emirates ID is your everyday key to life in the UAE, unlocking everything from travel perks to seamless government services.

Dubai: Open up your wallet or purse and chances are, your Emirates ID is in there. It’s perhaps the most important piece of identification for any UAE resident. But it acts as more than just an identity card. Do you know exactly what it offers?

What is an Emirates ID?

If you’ve just arrived in the UAE, get acquainted with your Emirates ID. Issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), this mandatory identity card features a unique 15-digit identification number and a chip that holds all your personal data in encrypted form, such as your passport information and biometric signature. The Emirates ID is extremely well protected: it has nine security features that make it very difficult to tamper with. This versatile card is your go-to form of identification in the UAE.

However, it does a lot more than just verify who you are. We break down all the benefits of the Emirates ID so you can take full advantage of it:

1. Withdraw money from an ATM

Forgot your debit card at home? The Emirates ID is linked to several banks in the UAE, so you can use it to access your bank account at an ATM.

However, note that different banks have different rules. For instance, if you are an Emirates NBD customer, you would need to have the bank’s mobile app on your phone, along with your Emirates ID. The app generates a code that you can use at the ATM to withdraw the amount you need. At Mashreq Bank’s ITM (interactive teller machine), you can use your Emirates ID to withdraw up to Dh50,000, as well as access other services, like opening accounts, paying bills, updating your personal information, and depositing cash.

So, make sure to check with your bank before using this facility.

2. Pay for fuel

Your Emirates ID is the only card you need to pay for fuel at an ADNOC station. Instead of a bank card, insert your Emirates ID into the payment slot and follow the on-screen instructions for a quick and easy payment process. You can also use it at ADNOC Oasis convenience stores and car washes.

However, some preparation is involved before you can take advantage of this option. You will need to download the ADNOC Wallet on your phone, link your Emirates ID to it, and add money to your account, before using it at the petrol station.

3. Use it as your health insurance card

Walk into any clinic in the UAE with your Emirates ID, and you’ll be able to access medical treatment – even if you do not have your physical health insurance card or UAE health card.

The reason is because both are directly linked to your Emirates ID. The best part? Your Emirates ID is biometrically synced to every active insurance policy in the UAE, thanks to the Unified Digital Health Licensing platform, which covers over 200,000 healthcare professionals and allows for real-time policy verification.

When you present your Emirates ID, the clinic will be able to pull up your active insurance policy, network tier, co-payment rules and benefit limits – all in real time. So, whether it’s a residency visa renewal you’re after, or a medical screening, everything is integrated into a single digital record.

Now, you don’t have to worry about forgetting family member cards, either. The Emirates IDs of all dependents, such as children, sponsored parents, or domestic workers, is linked directly to the primary policyholder’s plan.

4. Save time at the airport’s Smart Gates

If you’ve noticed people breezing past you through passport control, they’re most likely using Smart Gates – a form of advanced passport control available at Dubai International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, Abu Dhabi International Airport, and Sharjah International Airport. These automatic gates speed the process of leaving or entering UAE, through facial recognition. They are self-service and free to use, so your Emirates ID is the only thing you will need to access the e-gate. If you are a UAE citizen or permanent resident, you are automatically registered for the service, so you can proceed without any pre-registration.

Here's how it works: At the Smart Gate, just swipe your Emirates ID and look into the green light at the gate. Once you get the all-clear, you’re off to your next destination!

5. Access government services

You may not realise the full range of government services you have access to, thanks to your Emirates ID. Whether you want to apply for or renew a driving license, register your vehicle, pay a traffic fine, apply for utilities or municipal services, or access digital government platforms – your Emirates ID is the key that unlocks all these facilities, and more.

6. Travel to Oman if you are a UAE citizen

The Emirates ID cannot replace your passport when you’re travelling, with one exception. If you are an Emirati, your Emirates ID is considered to be an acceptable alternative to your passport when you’re crossing the border to Oman.

Under the GCC common travel agreement, nationals of all six Gulf states — the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Oman – can travel between GCC countries using their national ID card, without needing a passport.

7. Enjoy visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival benefits

Even if you are not a UAE citizen, holding a valid Emirates ID and passport can grant you visa-free entry or a visa on arrival (depending on your nationality) at several destinations, such as Azerbaijan, Georgia, Maldives, and Montenegro.

According to flydubai’s website, the Emirates ID is used as proof of residency when obtaining a visa on arrival, and is a mandatory document for UAE residents when travelling outside the UAE and returning to the country.

8. Use your digital signature

The Emirates ID acts as a digital signature for online services, thanks to its integration with UAE Pass. So, you can sign and verify documents, apply for permits, and share official contracts without the need to physically visit service providers. The process saves you time and effort, and lets you handle important tasks online without having to deal with tedious print-outs.

9. Unlock discounts and loyalty programmes

Just flashing your Emirates ID can grant you a host of deals and discounts around the UAE. For instance, Emirates ID cardholders can get up to 25 per cent off the best available room rate at a number of luxury hotels in Dubai.

Your Emirates ID also allows you to sign up for memberships in initiatives like Fazaa, a government-backed community discount card, and the Dubai Police’s Esaad, a privilege program that gives residents the opportunity to save money in sectors like retail, education, health, and hospitality. Both cards offer great discounts on shopping, dining and entertainment around the city.