Emirates Resumes Operations

In their latest statement, Emirates said they have resumed operations. Passengers who have confirmed bookings for this afternoon’s flights may proceed to the airport.
This includes customers transiting in Dubai, if their connecting flight is also operating.
Customers can check the flight schedule for upcoming flights, as well as book seats to travel on the website.
Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and will develop operational schedule accordingly.
