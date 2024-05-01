Emirates' Rulers mourn passing of Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan

The Rulers of the Emirates have expressed their condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the passing of his uncle late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

The courts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, mourned the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun in separate statements today.

They also extended their sympathies to the UAE President and the Al Nahyan family and asked Allah Almighty to grant the deceased eternal peace in Paradise.

All the courts also declared an official seven-day mourning period in the respective emirates, during which UAE flags will be flown at half-mast.

