Era of pleasantries is over, says Anwar Gargash

UAE

'Our collective stance must be firm and clear regarding the features of the next phase'

His Excellency Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE, affirmed that the era of diplomatic niceties is over and our collective stance must be firm and clear regarding the features of the next phase.

He wrote on his official X platform: "Observers should not be surprised by the frankness of the UAE's positions in confronting Iranian aggression against the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement on the ceasefire, which received widespread public appreciation. This clarity is essential after a brutal and premeditated aggression."

He concluded: "The era of diplomatic niceties is over, and frankness has become a necessity. Our collective stance must be firm and clear regarding the features of the next phase, in a way that strengthens stability and security in the region."