Erth Zayed Philanthropies Board of Trustees Reviews 2025 Progress, Strategic Programmes for 2026

The Board of Trustees of the Erth Zayed Philanthropies held its regular meeting, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs Families Affairs, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed.

The meeting reviewed the Foundation’s key achievements in 2025 and discussed its strategic directions for 2026.

During the meeting, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the importance of continuing the UAE’s global mission of doing good and promoting giving across humanitarian, charitable, and development fields. This approach follows the enduring humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and reflects the inspiring vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

He emphasised the need to ensure the effective implementation of all initiatives, projects, and programmes across the entities operating under Erth Zayed in a manner that delivers impactful global outcomes, improves living conditions, and meets the needs of communities and peoples around the world.

The meeting also underscored the importance of focusing on the family as a central pillar in the implementation of humanitarian projects, in line with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the “Year of the Family.” This initiative aims to strengthen social cohesion and create a tangible, positive difference in the lives of individuals and communities.

In addition, the Board highlighted the need to enhance governance, strengthen integration and coordination among the entities, and improve institutional performance efficiency.

These efforts are intended to ensure the optimal use of resources, maximise humanitarian impact, and place people and families at the heart of all humanitarian and development work.

The Board further emphasised the importance of continuing to develop integrated and flexible operating models that enable Erth Zayed to respond effectively to evolving humanitarian and development challenges, while maximising impact at both national and international levels.

The Erth Zayed Philanthropies comprises 14 entities contributing to positive impact in more than 100 countries worldwide. Its work spans a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, education, culture, community engagement, agriculture, food security, economic empowerment, environmental management, and water.