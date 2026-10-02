UAE

Etihad Rail adds six extra Dubai-Abu Dhabi train services this weekend after strong demand, offering 2,000 additional seats and new departure times on October 3 and 4

More than 1,000 additional seats have been made available across three new services on Saturday. (File photo: Erik Arazas)

Etihad Rail has added six train services between Dubai and Abu Dhabi this weekend in response to exceptional early demand, reflecting customers’ enthusiasm for rail travel.

More than 1,000 additional seats have been made available across three new services on Saturday, October 3, with another 1,000 seats available across three new services on Sunday, October 4.

The additional services will depart at the following times over the next two days: 12.14pm from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, 1.43pm from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, and 4.43pm from Abu Dhabi to Dubai. Tickets for these additional services went on sale at 2pm today, Friday, October 2.