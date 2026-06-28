Etihad Rail announces first passenger train trial from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi

UAE

Service to begin phased rollout, promising faster, comfortable and connected travel across the UAE

The passenger rail network will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, linking major urban and economic hubs.

Dubai: Etihad Rail has announced that its first passenger train trial run will depart from Fujairah station at 5:34 am Tuesday (June 30, 2026), heading to Mohammed Bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi. The journey is expected to take one hour and 45 minutes, with trains operating at speeds of up to 200 km/h and accommodating up to 400 passengers per train once the network becomes fully operational.

The company confirmed that passenger services will be introduced in phases. Services will expand to include Dubai and Al Dhaid starting from 30 September, followed by Al Dhafra stations from 30 December, and Sharjah from 30 March 2027.

Etihad Rail said stations are equipped with clear directional signage, dedicated support teams and accessible facilities for people with disabilities, in addition to parking availability.

Passengers will benefit from onboard features including free Wi-Fi, charging ports at every seat, foldable tables, overhead storage, and dedicated spaces for larger luggage, along with generous legroom.

The company highlighted that the passenger train service offers a more comfortable, reliable and connected alternative to driving. With guaranteed seating and a quiet onboard environment, passengers can make better use of their time during travel, whether for work, rest or other activities.

Etihad Rail emphasised that the value of train travel lies in improving how passengers spend their journey time, with a focus on comfort and connectivity rather than simply transportation.

Tickets can be booked through the Etihad Rail mobile application or website in four steps, starting with selecting the route between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, choosing travel dates, confirming return options and class, and completing payment.

The passenger rail network will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, linking major urban and economic hubs. Stations will include Mohammed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, Al Yalayis in Dubai, University City in Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Dhaid, Al Dhanna, Zayed City, Liwa, Al Marfa, Al Sila and Al Faya, catering to families, business travellers and tourists.