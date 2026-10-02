UAE

Parkin introduces smart parking at Al Yalayes station, with automatic number plate recognition and a Dh40 overnight fee

The system automatically reads vehicle number plates upon entry. Parkin urged motorists to register their vehicles, activate the Parkin wallet and enable the automatic payment service.

Parkin has revealed details of the smart parking system at Etihad Rail’s Al Yalayes station in Dubai, coinciding with the start of services.

The system automatically reads vehicle number plates upon entry. The first 15 minutes of parking are free, with fees starting at Dh5 per hour and reaching Dh30 for five hours or more. A Dh40 fee applies to vehicles parked between 1am and 5am.

Parkin urged motorists to register their vehicles, activate the Parkin wallet and enable the automatic payment service. They should also ensure there is sufficient balance in their wallets for fees to be deducted automatically. Alternatively, users can pay through the Parkin app or website within 24 hours of leaving the parking area to avoid fines.

Visitors to the Al Yalayes Etihad Rail station can use parking spaces in Zones A, B and C. The smart system automatically reads a vehicle’s number plate as it enters the parking area, eliminating the need for manual action on entry. It also links the vehicle’s movement to the parking and payment system.

Parkin urged motorists to activate the Parkin wallet and automatic payment service before using the parking facilities and ensure they have sufficient balance. This allows the system to automatically deduct the applicable fee when the vehicle leaves, simplifying the payment process.

A view of the exterior of the Etihad Rail Dubai Station (Photo credit: Etihad Rail)

Users will receive a welcome SMS upon arriving at Al Yalayes station, with a notification about activating smart parking and automatic payment. They will also be directed to the Parkin app to register their vehicle and activate the auto-pay service.

The first 15 minutes of parking are free. After that, fees start at Dh5 per hour, while parking for five hours or more costs Dh30.

Parkin has also set a Dh40 fee for vehicles parked between 1am and 5am. The parking tariff applies 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including public holidays.

Parking fees are automatically deducted from the Parkin wallet when a vehicle exits, provided auto-pay is activated and there is sufficient balance. Users who do not use automatic payment can pay directly through the Parkin app or Parkin website after leaving the parking area.

Parkin stressed that payment must be completed within 24 hours of leaving the parking area to avoid fines for non-payment.

The company urged passengers using Al Yalayes station to prepare before arriving by registering their vehicle on the app, activating the Parkin wallet and auto-pay service, and ensuring they have sufficient balance. This will allow them to use the smart parking system without having to complete payment procedures when exiting.