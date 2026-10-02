Etihad Rail Dubai to Abu Dhabi: 8 benefits, ticket prices from Dh29 and parking fees explained

UAE

From cutting commute stress and investing travel time productively, to reducing traffic congestion and supporting domestic tourism, officials and passengers outline why the train changes daily life between the two emirates

The project represents a qualitative leap in the country's transportation system, by providing a fast, safe and comfortable means of transportation, and enhancing ease of movement between the emirates. Picture credit: Eric Arazas

Abu Dhabi: Officials and passengers identified eight key benefits provided by Etihad Rail, with the opening of the Al Yalayis station in the emirate of Dubai, linking it to the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. The project represents a qualitative leap in the country's transportation system, by providing a fast, safe and comfortable means of transportation, and enhancing ease of movement between the emirates.

Etihad Rail revealed that this year will witness the opening of new stations in Zayed City, Liwa and the Al Dhafra region, noting that the train's capacity reached 400 passengers, the average advance booking of tickets reached 10 days, and the expected annual number of passengers will reach 10 million passengers “when fully operational”.

Shortened travel time

Specifically, the benefits included shortening travel time between Abu Dhabi and Dubai compared to a car, providing a more convenient and comfortable means of transportation for daily trips, contributing to reducing traffic congestion on main roads by diverting part of passenger traffic to the railway network, as well as reducing transportation costs for people who frequently travel between the two emirates, enhancing connectivity between them, and facilitating the movement of residents, employees, and visitors.

Domestic tourism

The benefits also included supporting domestic tourism by facilitating access to destinations and landmarks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The journey is expected to increase employee productivity by allowing travel time to be used for work, reading, or rest, and providing a more sustainable transportation option that contributes to reducing emissions, enhancing economic activity by facilitating the movement of workers, customers, and visitors between the two economic centres, and raising the level of public transportation options in the country.

This supports the future expansion of the transportation network and is reflected in the quality of life by providing a comfortable and organised means of transportation and reducing reliance on driving long distances.

Amira Al Khalifi, Director of Strategy and Growth at Etihad Rail, said: “We have designed journey times to suit passengers’ travel patterns and needs, and provided services throughout the day to make using trains a practical option for daily commuting, as the passenger’s journey does not stop at the station. By linking passenger train services with the Dubai Metro and other transportation options, we provide the passenger with a more convenient and seamless experience to continue their journey within Dubai and to other destinations.”

She added: “We have provided features that make the train a better option than driving a car by ensuring a comfortable seat, free Wi-Fi, charging points and luggage storage space on board the train, which contributes to turning travel time into an opportunity that can be exploited, as we want passengers to feel that the time they spend with us is better invested time, whether they choose to get their work done, stay connected, relax, or simply enjoy the train travel experience.”

Integrated urban network

Al-Khalifi stressed that the opening of the Al-Yalais train station in Dubai represents a new stage in the development of the national infrastructure, going beyond the concept of traditional transportation to building an integrated urban and economic communication network that connects population, economic and tourist centres throughout the country, by employing the latest technologies and innovations to develop an advanced and environmentally friendly transportation system.

For her part, Emirati chef Maitha Warsho, who is in charge of the menus on board Etihad trains, said that she lives in Dubai and works in Abu Dhabi, noting that the opening of the Etihad train line from Abu Dhabi to Dubai will greatly facilitate her daily commute to her workplace, and provide her with more time to rest and spend with her family and carry out her personal activities after the end of working hours.

Better use of commuting time

Warsho added that the level of comfort provided by Etihad trains gives passengers the opportunity to invest their time on the round trip in a better way, whether in accomplishing some tasks, or relaxing and restoring their energy, instead of being preoccupied with driving, which allows them to continue their personal activities and make better use of their time after arriving at their destination.

She expressed her happiness at being part of this special event, stressing that the operation of the Abu Dhabi-Dubai train line represents an important addition to the daily commuting experience, and provides a practical and comfortable option for people who travel continuously between the two emirates.

Alleviating traffic congestion

Passengers of various nationalities and ages flocked to Mohammed bin Zayed Station in Abu Dhabi to board the train and travel to Dubai and Fujairah.

Mohammed Fayez, Samer Fouad, Rana Adel, and Aisha Khan noted that the station's opening has provided residents and visitors with a new option for traveling between Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Fujairah, helping to reduce reliance on private vehicles, alleviate traffic congestion, and allow them to use their travel time for work or leisure instead of driving long distances.

Comfortable travel experience

Ahmed Khaled, Youssef Abdullah, Mariam Hassan, Jonathan Cruz, Priya Nair, and Sophie O’Connor also confirmed that the train provides an organised and comfortable travel experience, reduces the burdens of daily commuting, and maintains punctuality, especially for employees and people who frequently travel between the Emirates. It also facilitates access to tourist, commercial, and entertainment destinations and supports domestic tourism.

Frequent trips

Etihad Rail announced that, as of yesterday, passengers can travel directly between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, marking a new milestone in travel across the Etihad Rail network. More stations and destinations will be added gradually as the network expands. The company noted that it operates 10 daily trips between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and six daily trips between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. Dubai-Abu Dhabi services operate around the clock, with guaranteed seats and advance booking options. Ticket prices start from Dh29 for Comfort Class and Dh89 for Premium Class, with various ticket options available.

Expansions to follow

During a media briefing organized on the occasion of the opening of the Al Yalayis station in Dubai, the company revealed the long-term vision for Etihad Rail passenger services in the UAE and across the region, noting that the Etihad Rail network will continue to expand, with additional stations joining, including stations in Zayed City and Liwa on November 30, followed by additional stations in the Al Dhafra region on December 30, and then the Sharjah station on March 30, 2027. Beyond the borders of the UAE, projects such as the Hafeet Rail highlight the promising potential to enhance regional connectivity, providing new links between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman, and supporting the movement of passengers and goods across borders.

Parking for commuters

Etihad Rail has confirmed its commitment to providing parking at Etihad Rail stations, allowing train users to easily park their vehicles and continue their journeys comfortably. The company explained that parking fees vary depending on the station.

At Abu Dhabi station, the first 15 minutes are free, and the fee is Dh5 per hour for up to two hours, and Dh15 for more than two hours up to 24 hours for vehicles entering the parking area between 6am and 2am. For vehicles entering during the night, from 2am to 6am, the fee is Dh20 for up to 24 hours, and Dh20 for each additional 24 hours.

At Fujairah station, the first 15 minutes are free, and the fee is Dh5 per hour for up to one hour, and Dh10 for more than one hour up to 24 hours, and Dh10 for each additional 24 hours.

As for the Al Yalayis station in Dubai, the first 15 minutes are free, and Dh10 are charged per hour for up to two hours, and Dh30 in total for more than two hours and up to 24 hours for vehicles entering the parking between 5am and 1am, while the fees amount to Dh40 in total for up to 24 hours for vehicles entering between 1am and 5am, and Dh40 for every additional 24 hours.